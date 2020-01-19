Trump's Space Force Mocked for Unveiling Camouflage Uniform Design: 'Who Are We Hiding From?'

Uniforms for President Donald Trump‘s Space Force proposal have finally landed — and not everybody thinks they’re out of this world.

On Friday, the United States Space Force — which Trump signed into effect in late December — unveiled a photo of the branch’s camouflage uniforms, leaving several to wonder why Trump picked such a camouflage pattern.

“The first #SpaceForce utility uniform nametapes have touched down in the Pentagon,” the branch tweeted.

The uniforms show off the nameplate of the U.S. Space Form as well as patches of the American flag and United States Space Command on the shoulder.

RELATED: It’s Official: President Trump’s Space Force Has Been Signed Into Law

Social media users were quick to react to the uniform design with many people wondering why there would be a need for camouflage in space.

“Wait… that’s not the real uniform is it? That’s a joke right? Why would it be shades of green and brown? And is camouflage really necessary in space? Who are we hiding from? I’m so confused….,” one user replied.

Here's what we're using. They'll never see us coming! pic.twitter.com/w4UZI4Zy1D — Space Force (@realspaceforce) January 18, 2020

Wait… that’s not the real uniform is it? That’s a joke right? Why would it be shades of green and brown? And is camouflage really necessary in space? Who are we hiding from? I’m so confused…. — OMJean (@o_m_jeannie) January 18, 2020

“How many trees are you expecting to find in space,” another user joked.

“Camo in space? WTF? More wasted tax dollars. Great job!” added one user.

RELATED: Jim Carrey Slams Donald Trump’s Space Force with New Cartoon: ‘To Stupidity and Beyond!!!’

On Saturday, the USSF took notice of the outpour of criticism and responded with an explanation for the camouflage decision.

“USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one,” the branch said. “Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground.”

USSF is utilizing current Army/Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing/producing a new one. Members will look like their joint counterparts they’ll be working with, on the ground. — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020

Some users, however, didn’t mind the new uniforms.

“Why is everyone cracking on the fact that they’re camo?” one user wrote. “That’s always been a military thing and you’re not exactly in space yet. Even if you were…what do you think you’re hiding from? If something really is out there…it’s going to find you, moon camouflaged or not.”

The U.S. Navy found the uniforms to be “out of this world!” joking, “What are the coordinates? Let’s trade.”

That’s out of this world! What are the coordinates? Let’s trade. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) January 18, 2020

On Dec. 20, Trump announced his space branch of the military.

“With my signature today, you will witness the birth of the Space Force, and that will be now officially the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces,” Trump said before officially signing the National Defense Authorization Act — which creates funding for Space Force — into law. “That is something really incredible. It’s a big moment. That’s a big moment, and we’re all here for it. Space. Going to be a lot of things happening in space.”

Trump’s plan for Space Force is beginning much smaller than he had hoped, according to an Associated Press report, but it gives the president a win after his impeachment.

Image zoom Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

Space Force is part of a $1.4 trillion government budget that not only reverses cuts to U.S. defense programs but also allocates funding to the U.S.-Mexico border wall, according to the AP.

The branch started out as an off-the-cuff response from Trump about the U.S. military defense back in early 2018, though a Washington Post report indicates the plan had been in the works for long beforehand.

“I said maybe we need a new force, we’ll call it the Space Force,” Trump said at a Marine Corps rally in March 2018. “And I was not really serious. Then I said, ‘What a great idea, maybe we’ll have to do that.’ “

In June 2018, he called on the Pentagon to begin working on establishing Space Force.

Now, the United States has its first new military branch in more than 70 years — the first since the Air Force was created under President Harry S. Truman in 1947.