In the middle of more serious headlines about the surprise exit of his national security advisor, the collapse of his secret talks with the Taliban and a “lackluster jobs report,” President Donald Trump found the time to pick another fight on Twitter. His target this time: Chrissy Teigen, whom he labeled “filthy mouthed” in a series of late-night tweets earlier this week.

It was all a bit much for Sophia Bush, who didn’t mince words when talking about his behavior with PEOPLE.

“What is wrong with him?” says Bush, 37. “You’re making friends with dictators and attacking people who don’t like you.”

“Dissent is an incredibly American value,” she continues, “and his propensity for attacking powerful outspoken women — and in particular, powerful outspoken women of color — is reprehensible. I’m like, ‘Mom, dad, can you please come get the babysitter? He’s horrible!’ “

The former Chicago P.D. star is the latest celebrity to support Teigen, 33, who was targeted by Trump along with her husband, John Legend, for what Trump said was a failure to give him enough credit as president.

Trump’s ire was evidently touched off by a Sunday night special on MSNBC: a town hall about criminal justice, with NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and featuring Legend.

Still, starting at 11:11 p.m. Sunday, Trump went on the attack.

“I got it [criminal justice reform] done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it,” Trump, 73, tweeted, adding, “[P]eople that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed.”

(NBC’s coverage has noted that Trump signed the First Step Act, a reform measure, into law last year. The MSNBC town hall also covered an inmate freed by the law’s changes.)

Teigen — as comfortable on Twitter as Trump and a ninja with the clapback — responded, “The absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I’m cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch.”

The cookbook author and model also told her followers, “No guys no please do not make this trend, for it is my fight with #PresidentP—-AssBitch, not yours!!!!!!”

On Monday, The View co-host Meghan McCain said she was “team Chrissy,” playfully tweeting, “Since when is there something wrong with being a filthy mouthed wife?”

Bush, a regular critic of Trump’s, called him a “monster” in March and a “pox on our house” in July.