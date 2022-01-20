Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Supreme Court justice previews her latest children's book, Just Help! How to Build a Better World, telling PEOPLE she's eager to do "something concrete and with my hands to serve"

Sonia Sotomayor's New Book Inspired by Her Late Mother: 'She Danced 'Til the Last Days of Her Life'

Sonia Sotomayor doesn't search for a favorite memory of her mother, Celina Báez Sotomayor, who she lost to cancer in July.

It's right there, top of mind, instantly bringing a smile: "She could barely walk and a friend came over and started a little song and said, 'Celina, dance.' And my mother stood in place and moved her hips and her legs and then got a smile on her face."

"That image keeps going through my mind," Sotomayor, associate justice of the Supreme Court and author of the new children's book Just Help! How to Build a Better World, says in an interview for the new issue of PEOPLE. "I have eternal optimism, and I think that's a product of how vibrant a person my own mother was."

In fact, Sotomayor's new book (following My Beloved World, Turning Pages and Just Ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You) is based on her mom's example during Sotomayor's childhood in the Bronx in New York City, where Celina was a nurse who "day after day and person by person ... made her neighborhood, her city and the wider world a better place."

The book aims to teach kids that changing the world doesn't just happen from the lofty perches of Washington, D.C., but also by cleaning up parks, visiting elders in the senior center and more.

"Individual acts add up. And if all of us were doing that, we would have a whole lot less unhappiness the world," Sotomayor says.

Masking Up

Speaking to PEOPLE at a time when some of the most divisive issues — vaccine mandates, gun rights and abortion access — are before the Supreme Court, Sotomayor was careful to avoid hot topics.

But, at the mention of her diligence in wearing a mask in this COVID-19 pandemic (a diligence that stirred controversy when it was reported and then denied by the court that her colleague Justice Neil Gorsuch pointedly refused a request to wear a mask in her presence), Sotomayor was quick to cast the face covering as an act of civic responsibility.

"I believe in all of us taking good care of ourselves and it takes active consciousness to do that," she says.

She knows that "people talk about this being a product of my diabetes or because of my diabetes." But it's bigger than that. "It's a part of me that has grown up understanding that we have affirmative obligations to take care of ourselves as human beings," she says. "Good health doesn't just happen. It's a conscious choice. Like building a better world doesn't just happen. We have to make choices about how to do that every day."

Don't Ask About Today's Justices

And what about the choices made every day behind the scenes at the high court?

PEOPLE asked Sotomayor for an example of a surprising act of kindness by one of her fellow justices to help another.

"Well, yes, I will give you one prime example," she replied. "Okay. When Justice [Ruth Bader] Ginsburg's husband was ill, one of my colleagues knew that her husband was the cook in the family. She'd never been a very good cook and he was afraid she wasn't eating so he had food delivered to her every night."

"I'm a little nervous for you that it's not a more recent example, though," this reporter told her. (Ginsburg's husband, Marty, died in 2010; Ginsburg died in 2020.)

"Yes, I understand that," Sotomayor said. "But I would like to stay away from more recent examples."

'Getting Out of the Courthouse'

Now that Sotomayor-the-author had dedicated so much of her pandemic free time to musing about all the varied ways of making America better ("children's books are not easy," she says), PEOPLE wondered: "Do you think the Supreme Court might not be what you do 'til you die?"

With a laugh, Sotomayor replied, "What an elegant way to ask, 'Am I planning to retire?' "

"No. I do have to say, at one point I was serving the homeless in D.C. I got a lot of gratification from getting out of the courthouse and doing something concrete with my hands to serve," she says. "When COVID is better under control and I can get out among people more, I want to go back to that. But I don't have to wait until I retire."

A Child's Service

For now, Sotomayor says she'll keep looking for ways to use her platform as a justice to inspire — including by spreading the notion that a daughter caring for her elderly mother is service.

Sotomayor temporarily relocated to her mother's Florida home last summer after her cancer diagnosis. "She was 93 and her memory was failing, but she was fairly strong until the cancer. The deterioration was relatively quick thereafter. It was hard," Sotomayor says.

Celina ultimately required 24-hour care at home. "It was demanding," Sotomayor recalls. The justice's friends, unsolicited, organized meal deliveries.

"She danced 'til the last few days of her life and her dancing, even in pain, is a memory I don't think I'll ever lose," Sotomayor says.

As for keeping her mom company and trying to ease her discomfort in dying, "Some would say, 'But that doesn't improve the world,' " Sotomayor says.