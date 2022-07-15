Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — Mehmet Oz's Democratic opponent — posted Snooki's video on his Twitter page, marking the second time this week that he's called attention to Oz's Jersey ties

Snooki Shades Pennsylvania Senate Candidate Dr. Oz: 'Heard You Moved from N.J. to Pa. to Look for a New Job'

The geographical spat in Pennsylvania's Senate race just ratcheted up a notch, thanks in no small part to Snooki.

The Jersey Shore alum, 34, also known as Nicole Polizzi, appeared in a video posted on John Fetterman's Twitter page Thursday, marking the second time in a week that the Democratic candidate has trolled his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The 47-second video, which appears to be from the Cameo app, features Polizzi speaking directly to Oz, 62, and questioning his Pennsylvania residency.

"I heard that you moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to look for a new job," she says. "And personally, I don't know why anyone would wanna leave Jersey, 'cause it's like the best place ever and we're all hot messes."

She continues, "But I want to say best of luck to you. I know you're away from home and you're in a new place but Jersey will not forget you, I just wanna let you know. I will not forget you."

Then, Polizzi's seeming sweetness takes a turn.

"Don't worry because you'll be back home in Jersey soon, this is only temporary," she concludes.

Throughout the campaign, Fetterman, 52, the current lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, has questioned the legitimacy of Oz's run in the state, as the TV doctor has long been a resident of New Jersey.

Oz only became eligible to run in Pennsylvania after moving into a home owned in the state by his in-laws — a fact Fetterman has repeatedly pointed out.

On Sunday, the Pennsylvania politician hired a plane to skirt the Jersey coastline, toting a banner that read "HEY DR. OZ, WELCOME HOME TO NJ! ❤️ JOHN"

John Fetterman Mocks Mehmet Oz Credit: John Fetterman/Twitter

Fetterman posted a photo of the plane on Twitter, along with a caption: "To all yinz + youse down the shore today: hope you saw my very nice message ✈️ to one of NJ's famous longtime residents 🥰 "

Oz had previously responded to questions regarding his residency in the state and his legitimacy in running. He said, "Pennsylvanians that I speak to are quite clear that they care much more about what I stand for than where I'm from."

