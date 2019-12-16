White House counselor Kellyanne Conway‘s political disagreements with husband George Conway, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, have played out in a very public way.

But Saturday Night Live‘s latest episode shows the two privately working out their relationship’s kinks in a spoof of Netflix’s Marriage Story.

That film’s star Scarlett Johansson hosted this week’s SNL and, in a skit in the episode, donned a thickly banged wig to play a marriage counselor to the Conways — played by Kate McKinnon and Beck Bennett — as they tried to work through the greatest barrier in their relationship: the president.

“She works so hard for her boss, even though I hate his guts,” Bennett’s George says, while reading a list of things he “loves” about his wife, in a riff on how Marriage Story actually begins.

“What I love about George: He always leaves his coffee mugs around,” McKinnon reads back as Kellaynne, even as she purposefully knocks George’s anti-Trump mugs off their kitchen counter.

The Conways have publicly split over their feelings about the president, whom Kellyanne, 52, defends and advises as a White House counselor (and former campaign manager) and whom George, a prominent 56-year-old conservative lawyer, frequently trashes on Twitter.

On Monday morning, he continued his criticism of Trump, sharing a satirical New Yorker article claiming the president as “Person of the Year” by the fake Popular Sociopath Magazine.

Last night, he tweeted about Trump: “You need to have the Secret Service take you back to the hospital, this time to the psych ward.”

Kellyanne has been circumspect about commenting on her husband’s anti-Trump feelings, but she told The Washington Post last year she thinks George may be somewhat jealous of the president.

“I feel there’s a part of him that thinks I chose Donald Trump over him. Which is ridiculous,” she said. “One is my work and one is my marriage.”

She went on further to defend Trump after he called her husband a “stone cold loser.”

“[The president] left it alone for months out of respect for me. But you think he shouldn’t respond when somebody, a non-medical professional accuses him of having a mental disorder?” she told Politico. “You think he should just take that sitting down?”

The SNL skit uses all of this fighting as fuel for comedy, showing George subtweeting Kellyanne at the dinner table and Kellyanne making fun of George for not being verified on Twitter, which leads to him punching the wall in another nod to a scene in Marriage Story.