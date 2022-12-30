House Committee Releases Six Years of Donald Trump's Tax Returns, Confirming He Claimed Large Losses

A House committee on Friday released six years' worth of Donald Trump's tax returns on Friday, affirming that the former president paid little in income taxes during his four years in office, often reducing his taxable income by reporting business losses.

The tax documents, which span the years 2015 through 2020 and are thousands of pages long, show that Trump claimed large losses throughout his presidency as a means of reducing his tax burden, carrying over a $105 million loss in 2015 and a $73 million loss in 2016.

As the committee noted in an earlier report, Trump paid $1.1 million in federal income taxes in his first three years as president, "before paying no tax as his income dwindled and losses once again mounted in 2020." That year, Trump reported a loss of $4.8 million.

Elsewhere in its report, the committee questioned the charitable contributions Trump made in cash, noting it "would have inquired as to whether the large cash contributions were supported by required substantiation."

In a statement posted to his social media site, Trump wrote that the returns "once again show how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive for creating thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and enterprises."

Trump has sought for years to conceal his tax returns, starting when he refused to publicly release them while in office, breaking from tradition set by other sitting presidents.

Trump has also stated many times that he couldn't release the returns, claiming they were "under audit" — though those claims have since been found to be false, with the committee noting that Trump was not audited by the Internal Revenue Service during most of his years in office, despite a program that requires sitting presidents to be audited.

But Democrats on the House committee have said they want to examine the returns to investigate any possible conflicts of interest that could arise for a president.

Democratic Rep. Richard Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, first sought the tax returns from the IRS in 2019, while Trump was still in office.

When the agency said it would not hand over the returns, the Ways and Means Committee sued the IRS, Treasury Department and former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, CNBC reports.

Eventually, the case made its way to the Supreme Court, where justices — six of whom are conservative and three of whom were appointed by Trump himself — ruled that they would not intervene, making way for the committee to receive the returns from the IRS.

Trump, meanwhile, in his statement on Truth Social, said the Democratically-led committee "should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it's going to lead to horrible things for so many people."