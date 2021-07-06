The FBI is still seeking public assistance to determine the identities of 300 of those who entered the U.S. Capitol in January

Six Months After Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol, Hundreds of Rioters Remain 'Unidentified'

Tuesday marked six months to the day that a group of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, forcing lawmakers to evacuate as shots were reported inside. As of July 6, hundreds of those who breached the building still remain unidentified.

According to an Associated Press report published Tuesday, law enforcement is still attempting to identify 300 of those who stormed the building, including the person who planted two pipe bombs outside the offices of both the Republican and Democratic national committees the night prior. More than 500 people have been arrested and have pleaded guilty.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As the AP notes, the authorities made few arrests during and immediately following the riots, instead focusing on clearing the building as the group of violent Trump supporters ransacked lawmakers' offices, damaged historic property and attacked members of the Capitol police.

In several instances, those who participated in the riots have been identified via footage and photos shared to social media, or by those who heard them bragging about their entry into the building.

The FBI has a tip line for those with information on any of the individuals who made unlawful entry into the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 and is still seeking public assistance.

To coincide with the six-month anniversary of the event, acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman outlined the many reforms made in the wake of the event.

"Throughout the last six months, the United States Capitol Police has been working around the clock with our congressional stakeholders to support our officers, enhance security around the Capitol complex, and pivot towards an intelligence-based protective agency," Pittman said in a release issued Tuesday.

The release detailed the measures made by the department over the past six months, including adding "trauma informed counselors" to the expanded wellness services available, offering enhanced protection for members of Congress, and increasing training exercises.

The Capitol Police also solidified a "Critical Incident Response Plan, which establishes a multi-phased action plan to quickly mobilize local, state, and federal manpower, including the Department of Defense, to respond to planned and/or no-notice emergencies," the release said. It is also currently working "to obtain the authority to immediately request National Guard assistance if needed without having to wait for board approval."

The Capitol Police was heavily criticized following the riot, both for their failure to protect the building from being breached, and for the length of time it took to activate additional National Guard troops to the area.

More than 50 officers from the departments sustained injuries during the melee, a Capitol Police statement said, while several of them were "hospitalized with serious injuries."

Amid that criticism, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund submitted his letter of resignation just days after the Jan. 6 events.

The riot was incited by former President Donald Trump's repeated false claims that the November presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden, had been stolen from him.

Prior to the attempted insurrection, Trump had delivered a disgruntled hour-long speech outside the White House, urging supporters to march to the Capitol, where lawmakers had begun ratifying Biden's victory, and "fight like Hell."

"You will never take back our country with weakness," Trump said at the time.