Why Seth Meyers Didn't Skewer Trump at the Golden Globes

President Donald Trump was the butt of many a joke during last year’s awards season. And while Golden Globes M.C. Seth Meyers took aim at Trump a couple times during his opening monologue on Sunday, the Late Night host reserved his most scathing comments for disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

“Harvey Weinstein isn’t here tonight because, well, I heard rumors that he’s crazy and difficult to work with,” said Meyers in one attack. “Don’t worry, he will be back in 20 years when he becomes the first person booed during the In Memoriam.”

(Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed reports in October. A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”)

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Getty; Joe Raedle/Getty

As for Trump, Meyers got in two zingers in his opening monologue. Pointing out Seth Rogen in the crowd, Meyers quipped, “Remember when he was the guy making trouble with North Korea?” — a reference to Rogen’s 2014 movie The Interview about a plot to assassinate North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, and to Trump’s Twitter feud with the leader.

Meyers also joked that the “Hollywood Foreign Press” was “a string of three words that could not have been better designed to infuriate our president,” adding, “The only name that would make him angrier would be the Hillary Mexico Salad Association.”

There’s a reason why Meyers left it at that.

The first-time Globes host, 44, previously told PEOPLE about his plan to focus on the problems within his industry as opposed to Trump’s White House.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

“With the monologue, as far as talking about anything in the news right now, it seems like this year more than ever Hollywood has its own internal politics that obviously deserve to be talked about,” Meyers said of the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood in recent months. “Going into it our focus is far more on the worlds that make these films and less on anything that’s happening in Washington.”

He added of Trump, “He holds the keys to us not talking about him, which would to be to just behave differently. But while he continues on this path, we’ll continue on ours.”