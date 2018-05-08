Seth Meyers Says Donald Trump Sent 'Fixer' Michael Cohen to Demand an On-Air Apology for WHCD Jokes

Looks like Stormy Daniels isn’t the only celebrity to tangle with Donald Trump fixer Michael Cohen.

Late night host Seth Meyers said the current president was not amused by the comedian’s jabs at him during the 2011 White House Correspondents’ dinner — and used Cohen to try and creatively demand an on-air apology.

Meyers told Politico’s “Off Message” podcast this week that his interaction with Cohen at first seemed friendly. Initially, the lawyer just tried to negotiate Trump’s appearance on Meyers’ late night show after the comedian ran into the business mogul at Saturday Night Live‘s 40th anniversary special in February 2015 — a few months before Trump launched his presidential campaign.

But things got awkward when Meyers claims Cohen made it clear that the only way his client would appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers is if the SNL alum apologized to Trump on-air for his jokes at the press dinner four years earlier.

“Trump has been saying he will run for president as a Republican, which is surprising, since I just assumed he was running as a joke,” Meyers quipped during the dinner, in a remark that gained widespread attention.

Meyers said the show refused to meet Cohen’s demands, and the appearance never happened. (Neither a White House spokesman nor Cohen responded to Politico‘s request for comment.)

But it’s clear Trump continues to hold a grudge against Meyers, even name-checking the comedian while slamming Michele Wolf’s routine during this year’s WHCD on April 28.

“The filthy “comedian” totally bombed (couldn’t even deliver her lines-much like the Seth Meyers weak performance),” Trump tweeted in part after the event.

But Meyers said the president’s critique “makes me feel good.”

“I just think it means he doesn’t like it. He wishes it would go away. And I am judgmental on my performances. There are things that I’ve done that I think, ‘Oh, that was flat.’ I don’t walk around thinking everything I did was great. But I look back on that night and I’m like, ‘Oh, anybody who thinks that’s weak has a misunderstanding,’ ” he said.

Meyers also told Politico he continued to feel that Trump’s campaign was a joke for the duration of the campaign — “right up to the moment where he won.”