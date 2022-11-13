Serena and Venus Williams, Dr. Fauci & More Honored with Displays at National Portrait Gallery in D.C.

There are now seven new famous faces among the portraits on display at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

The 2022 Portrait of a Nation honorees gathered together in the nation's capital on Saturday evening to formally accept their awards in person. The last Portrait of a Nation gala took place in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those being honored were Serena and Venus Williams, Ava DuVernay, José Andrés, Clive Davis, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Marian Wright Edelman.

Serena, 41, who was introduced by Mellody Hobson, chair of the board of directors of Starbucks, said it was "really incredible" to become a part of history together with her fellow honorees, as she explained that the artist behind her portrait wanted it to showcase her smile.

"I think it's so important for the National Portrait Gallery to see a black woman smiling. Black women are often seen as serious, and we are, but we are happy as well. We are the mothers. We are wives. And we are the backbone of this country," Williams said, also reiterating to PEOPLE that "it's very rare that you see a piece of art and you see that much teeth. You think about the Mona Lisa, she had a smirk, and now you see a genuine smile."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paul Morigi/Getty for National Portrait Gallery

Venus, 42, for her part, shared the reaction she had when she received the email that she was among the honorees for the Portrait of a Nation gala.

"I just remember that moment, and it was literally beyond my dreams — and I've had some big dreams," she said. "And I've been able to have the opportunity to work for those dreams and live those dreams. But this is way beyond what I could have dreamed. And I can't imagine I'm here tonight. We made it."

Dr. Fauci, 81, who is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Chief Medical Advisor to the president, said he wants "visitors to this museum in 10, 20 or 50 years from now," who might not have heard of him, to take something away from viewing his portrait.

"My hope is that this unique portrait will pique your curiosity to learn more about this era, which encompassed two formidable pandemics, a period in history that has left an indelible imprint on our communities, our country, and the entire world," he said, referring to both the AIDS and COVID-19 pandemics.

Paul Morigi/Getty for National Portrait Gallery

DuVernay, 50, an Academy Award-nominated filmmaker, was also among the honorees.

"All of these images animate our imagination and our reality, and our greatest hope should be that they ignite new ideas of who counts and who belongs," she said while being honored.

Chef Andrés, 53, the founder of World Central Kitchen, was introduced at the ceremony by Laurene Powell Jobs, chair of Emerson Collection and widow of former Apple CEO Steve Jobs, who described Andrés as a "moral hero of our time."

"The world is his table. He's become one of the world's most effective first respondents. And beyond that, he reminds us of what humans are capable of," she said. "When we lead with our hearts, and refuse to let anything stand in our way."

Andrés' portrait shows him at the front of a diverse group of individuals carrying containers of fresh food. He said the painting portrays the voices of people saying "please help us" and "we want to be heard."

"I am who I am thanks to the hundreds of you that are in this room that, over the last 30 years I have been a Washingtonian, you've made me who I am. Every one of you at these tables, you are who you are thanks to other people who made you who you are," Andrés said.

"We the People, and this painting shows this, has never been more important. It's never about either person, but about 'We the People.' We are who we are thanks to the people we have around us. We can all make each other better, not worse," he added.

Paul Morigi/Getty for National Portrait Gallery

Grammy award-winning musician Alicia Keys presented legendary record executive Davis, 90, with his award, telling the audience that he opened so many doors for her in the music industry.

"Now I'm able to shine the light on the man that I know, who has always shined a light on me," she said. "As I sit in this audience, and as I feel the majesty of this, this magical moment, I realize that we're all a part of this 'herstory' and history that we are creating."

Davis took the stage and said there's "no one like Alicia Keys," adding that he never thought he would receive the honor of getting a display in the National Portrait Gallery.

"Never in my wildest imagination during my childhood in Brooklyn or my days at NYU or Harvard Law School could I have imagined an honor or a night like tonight celebrating in this special venue with you and tonight's co-honorees," he said.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Civil rights activist Edelman, 83, meanwhile, was given her award by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who worked for Edelman in law school.

"With her, it was always about children and families, and that's what we celebrate: the impact that she has made. She helped to open public schools to children with disabilities in the 1970s," Clinton, 75, said. "She helped with the Children's Health Insurance Program that we were able to pass in the late 1990s, to improve foster care, to create early Head Start [Services]."

RELATED VIDEO: Legendary Serena Williams Has Taught Future Generations to 'Never Settle For Less'

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sánchez, were featured guests at the gala. The couple visited Bezos' portrait that's on display at the gallery before attending the dinner.

Bezos, 58, received the Portrait of a Nation Award in 2019, and he and Sánchez, 52, are currently members of the National Portrait Gallery host committee. Bezos donated $200 million to the Smithsonian Institution in 2021.

Singer Jewel, who said she was in town for a performance, also made an appearance at the gala.