Seoul's Mayor Found Dead Hours After He Went Missing

Park Won-soon's disappearance and death comes after a sexual harassment complaint was filed against him on Wednesday

The mayor of South Korea's capital has been found dead, hours after he was reported missing.

Park Won-soon, 64, was discovered in the northern area of Seoul shortly after midnight local time Friday, The Washington Post and CNN reported. His daughter had reported him missing on Thursday afternoon.

Seoul police said that foul play is not suspected in Park's death, according to both outlets.

Hundreds of police officers and firefighters sought Park in the Seongbuk-gu neighborhood, utilizing drones and dogs in that area because that is where his cell phone signal had last been detected.

The politician had last been seen leaving the mayor's residence around 10:40 a.m. local time Thursday, The Guardian reported, after canceling his meetings for the day.

His daughter reported him missing around 5:17 p.m., telling authorities that Park's phone had been turned off, according to The Guardian.

Seoul Metropolitan Police official Choi Ik-soo said at a press briefing some of Park's belongings were found nearby his body on Bukak Mountain, though no suicide note was found, CNN reported.

Park did leave a message for his daughter before disappearing, The Guardian reported, describing it as "like a will."

Park's disappearance and following death comes after he was accused of sexual harassment by one of his former secretaries, according to The Washington Post. A formal complaint was filed against Park on Wednesday, Choi reportedly said at the briefing.

Park, Seoul's mayor since 2011 and a former human rights lawyer, became the city's first mayor to be elected for a third term, according to The Washington Post.

The politician had reportedly been among those considered as a presidential candidate in 2022 and had been praised for his response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.