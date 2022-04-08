Senator Pens Touching Letter to Daughter (with Kamala Harris' Help) After Ketanji Brown Jackson Vote

“In our nation’s history, she is the first Supreme Court Justice who looks like you – with hair like yours,” Senator Raphael Warnock wrote in a letter to his daughter Chloé

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock shared a touching letter he wrote to his daughter Chloé after the Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the the first Black woman justice on the Supreme Court Thursday.

Warnock, 52, posted the letter – which he wrote on official Vice President stationary given to him by Kamala Harris – on Twitter, captioning the sentimental moment, "This one's for you, Chloé."

"Dear Chloé, Today, we confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court," he began. "In our nation's history, she is the first Supreme Court Justice who looks like you – with hair like yours."

"While we were voting on the floor of the Senate, a friend of mine – the Vice President of the United States handed me this piece of paper and suggested I write a note to someone who comes to mind," he continued, adding, "By the way, she is the first Vice President who also looks like you!"

Concluded Warnock: "So, I write this note to say you can be anything, achieve anything you set your head and heart to do! Love you! Dad."

The Senate voted Thursday to confirm President Joe Biden's lifetime appointment of Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Once Jackson takes the oath of office this summer, she will become the first Black woman justice, fulfilling a campaign promise that Biden made during the 2020 presidential election.

Politicians, celebs, and people from all over the country penned touching messages after Judge Jackson's official confirmation, with former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeting, "I was so moved to see Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed this afternoon. Like so many of you, I can't help but feel a sense of pride — a sense of joy — to know that this deserving, accomplished Black woman will be a part of the highest court in the land."

"Wow! U.S. Supreme Court Justice #KetanjiBrownJackson What a powerful moment in the history of this nation. What a reminder that change can come. Let's embrace it and keep working for true peace," wrote Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.

"Congratulations Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson!!! You have made history!" Viola Davis tweeted, while Kerry Washington chimed in with, "KETANJI BROWN JACKSON. That is all. #InKBJWeTrust."

Hillary Clinton also wrote a touching tribute to Judge Jackson, writing, "Congratulations to Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman and first public defender on the Supreme Court. Without the commitment of voters and organizers to take back the Senate and White House, this historic moment might not have happened. Well done. Onward."