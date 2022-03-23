Indiana Senator Clarifies His Apparent Criticism of Legalizing Interracial Marriage: 'I Misunderstood'

"There is no question the Constitution prohibits discrimination of any kind based on race, that is not something that is even up for debate," Mike Braun said in a subsequent statement

Sen. Mike Braun is clarifying himself after he said Tuesday the Supreme Court had overstepped its authority in certain cases — suggesting that, for example, each state should still be able to determine the legality (or illegality) of interracial marriage rather than a nationwide ruling.

The Indiana Republican, 67, subsequently said he "misunderstood" a question while speaking with reporters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Earlier during a virtual press conference I misunderstood a line of questioning that ended up being about interracial marriage," he said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Let me be clear on that issue — there is no question the Constitution prohibits discrimination of any kind based on race, that is not something that is even up for debate"

Braun continued, "I condemn racism in any form, at all levels and by any states, entities or individuals."

During the Tuesday press conference, the senator had answered "yes" when asked if interracial marriage should be left up to states.

"If you're not wanting the Supreme Court to weigh in on issues like that, you're not going to be able to have your cake and eat it, too. I think that's hypocritical," Braun said.

The Supreme Court ruled in 1967's landmark Loving v. Virginia that states could not prohibit interracial marriage. That decision overturned a number of such bans, mostly in the South.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Braun was also asked about the Supreme Court case of Griswold v. Connecticut, in 1965, which affirmed a constitutional right to sexual privacy and legalized contraception for married couples

"Well, you can list a whole host of issues," he said. "When it comes down to whatever they are, I'm going to say that they're not all going to make you happy within a given state but that we're better off having states manifest their points of view rather than homogenizing it across the country, as Roe v. Wade did [with abortion access]."

Indiana Democratic Chairman Mike Schmuhl told Newsweek that Braun's views were "un-American" and "beneath any respectable person wishing to hold public office."