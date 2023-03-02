U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, Hospitalized with Shingles

Feinstein, the oldest member of Congress, was diagnosed with the condition last month

By Wendy Geller
Published on March 2, 2023 11:11 PM
Ranking member U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett as she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill
Dianne Feinstein. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty

United States Sen. Dianne Feinstein has been admitted to a San Francisco hospital to be treated for shingles, according to a statement from her office.

The California Democrat, who is a six-term senator and the oldest member of Congress at age 89, reported she was diagnosed with the condition last month and is expected to make a full recovery.

"I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of shingles," Feinstein said in her statement. "I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery. I hope to return to the Senate later this month."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shingles are a virus that causes a painful rash that consists of blisters that scab over after seven to 10 days. It can result in long-term nerve pain, the risk of which increases with age.

The announcement of Feinstein's illness comes just two weeks after she announced she would retire at the end of her term next year.

"I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," she said in a statement issued on Feb. 14.

A report published by The San Francisco Chronicle in April of 2022 cited four U.S. senators, including three Democrats; three former staffers; and a Democratic House member from California, who said Feinstein's memory was deteriorating to the point that they felt she could not fulfill her job duties without the help of her staff.

In a statement to PEOPLE shared by her press team at the time, Feinstein — who has been in office since 1992 — spoke out against the accounts on her mental health after they first surfaced.

"I remain committed to do what I said I would when I was re-elected in 2018: fight for Californians, especially on the economy and the key issues for California of water and fire," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Feinstein is one of two Senate Democrats currently out with illness. Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), 53, still recovering from a stroke last year, checked himself into the hospital two weeks ago for clinical depression.

Related Articles
Ranking member U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett as she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Announces She Won't Run for Reelection in 2024, but Intends to Complete Her Term
Barbara Lee
Longtime Congresswoman Barbara Lee Enters Heated California Senate Race: 'I've Never Backed Down'
Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, at the Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Scranton, Pennsylvania has experienced a recent economic turnaround, but the mood among locals about the state of America remains sour.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Has Successful Prostate Cancer Surgery
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman speaks during a campaign event in Newtown, Pa., . When Fetterman goes to Washington in January, one of the Senate's new members will bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code - super casual - to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in Pennsylvania's state Capitol Election 2022-Fetterman in Washington, Newtown, United States - 06 Nov 2022
John Fetterman Checks Himself into Hospital for Clinical Depression: 'Getting the Care He Needs'
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in the Senate subway on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images); Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks on stage about the change of the face of power in the United States after a history making number of diverse members were sworn into Congress the past elections, during a keynote discussion of the Netroots Nation progressive grassroots convention in Philadelphia, PA, on July 13, 2019. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Honoree, United States Representative, Katie Porter attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for InStyle); WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: House impeachment managers (L-R) Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) talk to reporters before the second day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol January 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Both the House managers and Trump's defense lawyers were admonished by Chief Justice John Roberts during Tuesday's 13-hour-long session. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
California's 2024 Senate Race Is Poised to Be a Historic Showdown — Here Are the Candidates to Watch
Joe and Jill biden
First Lady Jill Biden Encourages Husband Joe to Run for Another Term in 2024: 'I'm All for It'
John Fetterman
John Fetterman Hospitalized Overnight After Feeling Lightheaded: 'He's in Good Spirits'
Rep. Katie Porter
Rep. Katie Porter Enters California's 2024 Senate Race, Hoping to Replace 89-Year-Old Dianne Feinstein
Adam Schiff
Popular Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff Enters Heated California Senate Race: 'The Fight of Our Lives'
Stacey Abrams, Glenn Youngkin, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
U.S. Rep.-elect Katie Porter (D-CA) reads a book in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. The House of Representatives is meeting to vote for the next Speaker after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) failed to earn more than 218 votes on several ballots; the first time in 100 years that the Speaker was not elected on the first ballot.
Katie Porter Addresses Viral 'Art of Not Giving a F---' Photo: 'I Was Absolutely Reading That Book'
U.S. President Joe Biden during a State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Biden's first State of the Union address comes against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions placed on Russia by the U.S. and its allies.
State of the Union 2023: How to Watch Biden's Speech and What to Watch For
Ranking member U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett as she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Responds After Colleagues' Accounts That Her Memory Is Deteriorating
FBI Director Comey Testifies At Senate Judiciary Committee Oversight Hearing
Dianne Feinstein Was 'Diminished but Lucid' in Interview Defending Her Record, Remaining Years in Office
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, center, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, May 16, 2022, on the six-month anniversary of the bipartisan infrastructure law. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, left, and Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan, right, listen.
Pete Buttigieg Says He's 'Not Going Anywhere' amid Senate Speculation
Bernie Sanders, Kyrsten Sinema
Progressive Independent Bernie Sanders Attributes Kyrsten Sinema's Party Switch to 'Political Aspirations'