Senate Passes Bill to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

The Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that, if signed into law, would make daylight saving time permanent starting in 2023.

The measure, officially titled the Sunshine Protection Act, passed unanimously, according to CNN and Reuters. It must next pass through the House of Representatives, after which it would go to President Joe Biden, who would have to sign the bill.

The White House hasn't commented on the legislation; the version of it in the House is being reviewed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a spokesperson told Reuters.

If the measure is cleared by Congress and made into law, Americans would no longer turn the clocks back every November.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican who is one of the bill's sponsors, said, "I know this is not the most important issue confronting America, but it's one of those issues where there's a lot of agreement," per Reuters. "If we can get this passed, we don't have to do this stupidity anymore."

He added, "Pardon the pun, but this is an idea whose time has come."

Rubio also said the proposal would not be enacted until November 2023 to allow airlines and trains to adjust their schedules, according to Politico, which noted that the House could change the bill's implementation date.

The U.S. first tried out daylight saving time in 1918, and the practice has been in place since the 1960s, according to Reuters. But not all states in the U.S. observe daylight saving time; both Arizona and Hawaii would be on standard time if the bill was signed into law.