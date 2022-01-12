Senate Passes Bill to Award Emmett Till and His Mother the Congressional Gold Medal

Sen. Cory Booker, one of the bill's sponsors, said Till's mother forced America "to reckon with its failure to address racism and the glaring injustices that stem from such hatred"

More than 70 years after his murder by white supremacists in the 1950s, Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, who insisted on an open casket funeral for her son, are one step closer to being posthumously awarded Congressional Gold Medals, the country's highest civilian honor.

Till was a Chicago teenager when he was brutality beaten days after it was claimed he whistled at a white woman in rural Mississippi, where he was visiting family members during the summer. Four days later, Till was kidnapped from his uncle's home, beaten, mutilated and lynched by two white men.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A large metal fan was tied to Til's neck with barbed wire; he was tossed in the Tallahatchie River.

Till's murderers — Roy Bryant and his half-brother, J.W. Milam — were acquitted by an all-white jury months later, despite his uncle's eyewitness testimony.

Till's mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, demanded that he have an open casket funeral, which was attended by some 50,000 people. Later, Jet magazine published photos of his body, galvanizing the civil rights movement.

Till-Mobley spent the remainder of her life honoring her son, co-founding the Emmett Till Justice Campaign to push for the re-investigation of the murder by the State of Mississippi, the FBI, and the Department of Justice.

She died in 2003 at the age of 81, though her legacy lived on.

In 2007, the campaign helped to pass the Emmett Till Unsolved Civil Rights Crime Act of 2007, which ensures the Justice Department and FBI investigate cold cases from the civil rights era.

Mrs. Mamie E. Bradley Mamie Bradley | Credit: Getty

A bill sponsored by Sens. Cory Booker and Richard Burr to posthumously honor Till and Till-Mobley was first introduced in 2020 and reintroduced last year.

Yesterday, the legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously to mother and son passed in the Senate.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"At the age of 14, Emmett Till was abducted and lynched at the hands of white supremacists. His gruesome murder still serves as a solemn reminder of the terror and violence experienced by Black Americans throughout our nation's history," Sen. Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, said in a press release about the bill's passage.

Booker's statement continued: "The courage and activism demonstrated by Emmett's mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, in displaying to the world the brutality endured by her son helped awaken the nation's conscience, forcing America to reckon with its failure to address racism and the glaring injustices that stem from such hatred."

A companion bill in the House was introduced in July by Rep. Bobby Rush.

A new docuseries called Let the World See, which explores Till-Mobley's story from government worker to civil rights activist and educator, premieres on ABC Thursday, Jan. 6, at 10 p.m.

The series features actress and producer Nia Long as the voice of Till-Mobley, and includes commentary and historical analysis from prominent figures like former first lady Michelle Obama.

Speaking to PEOPLE in a recent interview about the series, Till-Mobley's cousin Ollie Gordon said the loss of Emett served as "motivation" for her to continue her fight for equal justice.