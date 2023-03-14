Mitch McConnell Discharged from Hospital After Minor Rib Fracture, Concussion from Fall

The next step in the recovery process for the Kentucky Republican is "a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility," McConnell's communications director said in a statement

Published on March 14, 2023 12:07 AM
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell goes on and off the floor during an all night session to consider the Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC Thursday July 27, 2017.
Mitch McConnell. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been discharged from the hospital after spending almost five days after taking a fall during a dinner event on Wednesday.

"At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home," McConnell's communications director David Popp said in a statement on Monday.

According to Popp, McConnell's medical team discovered over the weekend that the 81-year-old had suffered a minor rib fracture during the fall, along with a concussion that caused him to remain in the hospital "for a few days of observation and treatment." CNN reported that McConnell tripped at the Waldorf Astoria hotel, citing a source familiar with the incident.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

"Leader McConnell's concussion recovery is proceeding well, and the leader was discharged from the hospital today," Popp said in the statement, adding that, "the leader and Secretary [Elaine] Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received."

McConnell and Chao, who served as United States secretary of transportation during the Trump administration, have been married since 1993.

The senator's longtime political adviser, Josh Holmes, told NBC News on Friday that he had been at the hospital with McConnell "the last two days" and that the Senator was walking around, asking staff questions, and was "eager" to leave and return to work.

After the incident, many politicians, including Texas Sen. John Cornyn sent well-wishes to McConnell.

The fellow Republican tweeted: "Sandy and I are praying for Leader McConnell's speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back in the Capitol soon."

Fellow Kentucky politician Congressman Hal Rogers also wished him a fast recovery, writing: "My wife Cynthia and I are praying for @LeaderMcConnell's swift recovery. As our Republican Leader in the Senate, we know that he is a tough and resilient fighter. On behalf of the Kentucky Delegation, I offer our support and prayers."

In November, McConnell defeated Florida Sen. Rick Scott in the GOP's leadership election, making him the caucus's longest-serving leader since 2007.

