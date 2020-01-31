Senate Chaplain Prays for Kobe Bryant and His Daughter During Trump's Impeachment Trial

President Donald Trump‘s ongoing impeachment trial didn’t stop the Senate from taking note of the sudden death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter this week.

Prior to every session in the Senate, Chaplain Barry Black invokes a ceremonial prayer. On Thursday, Black included a prayer for Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and the seven other passengers who were killed in a Sunday helicopter crash outside Los Angeles.

“As millions mourn the deaths of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, and those who died with them, we think about life’s brevity, uncertainty, and legacy,” Black prayed before Thursday’s session began. “Remind us that we all have a limited time on Earth to leave the world better than we found it.”

Black continued: “As this impeachment process unfolds, give our senators the desire to make the most of their time on earth. Teach them how to live, oh God, and lead them along the path of honesty.”

Senate Chaplain Barry Black (left) and Kobe Bryant

Bryant, the 41-year-old retired superstar regarded as one of the best basketball players to ever play the game, has been widely honored in the NBA and beyond.

Memorials and murals have popped up all across L.A., where Bryant played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers, while athletes from other sports have been paying tribute to him in many ways — from international soccer players holding up Bryant’s “24” with their fingers to celebrate goals to NBA teams purposely taking 24-second shot clock violations.

Both President Trump and former President Barack Obama shared their sadness on Twitter, while L.A. officials considered local honors such as naming a street after Bryant.

“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act,” Obama tweeted this week. “To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.”

The Senate prayer for the victims of the helicopter crash was a mournful note in what has been a contentious impeachment trial, which continued this week with Trump’s defense team making its case and then questions from the senators for both sides.

The Senate will vote Friday to decide whether to allow additional witnesses in the case to testify. Should lawmakers vote no on witnesses, they could quickly proceed to a final vote later Friday on whether to convict and remove Trump from office.

He is impeached on two charges in the Ukraine scandal: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Trump has adamantly denied wrongdoing while his allies have mounted shifting defense of his conduct, including that if he did pressure Ukraine to investigate his rivals, it was in the national interest of stopping corruption.

Democrats have insisted on new witnesses at the Senate trial, though they would need some Republicans to vote with their minority. Conservatives have said they are wary of engaging in what they labeled a partisan revenge scheme against Trump.

“You cannot be acquitted if you don’t have a trial,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters in a news conference Wednesday. “You don’t have a trial if you don’t have witnesses and documentation.”