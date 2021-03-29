Sen. Thom Tillis Announces Prostate Cancer Diagnosis and Vows to Make 'Full Recovery'

"Early detection can truly save lives," the North Carolina lawmaker said

Sen. Thom Tillis announced Monday that he will undergo surgery in his home state of North Carolina next week to treat prostate cancer.

"I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery," Tillis, 60, said in a statement Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Republican lawmaker said his cancer was detected "relatively early," emphasizing the importance of routine health screenings.

"I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can't emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are," Tillis said. "I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer."

Tillis said "my prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis."

"Early detection can truly save lives," the senator added.

Tillis' surgery will take place during a Senate recess. Lawmakers are expected back in Washington on April 12.

Tillis was first elected to the Senate in 2014, and previously served as in North Carolina's state House of Representatives from 2007.

Tillis was the Speaker of the North Carolina statehouse from 2011 to 2015, when he left to join the Senate.

Thom Tillis Image zoom Sen. Thom Tillis | Credit: Stefani Reynolds/AP/Shutterstock

The Republican won a second six-year Senate term in November, following a hard-fought race against Democrat Cal Cunningham.

The raced proved one of the most expensive — and more controversial — Senate races in U.S. history, with Cunningham's bid eventually overshadowed in the final weeks by a sex scandal.

While Cunningham was regularly ahead of Tillis in the polls in the days leading up to the election, the Democrat ultimately lost to Tillis by about 93,000 votes.

Just weeks before the election, Tillis contracted COVID-19 and had been forced to quarantine, after attending a White House Rose Garden event to mark the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The North Carolina Democratic Party offered their support for Tillis' recovery Monday.

The Senate Republicans sent their well-wishes, as lawmakers began making statements wishing the congressman a speedy recovery.

"May God grant you a speedy recovery and sustained good health!" wrote Sen. Tim Scott, who offered his "thoughts and prayers," as well as Sen. Ted Cruz did.

"Thom's a fighter," tweeted Sen. Mike Crapo. "I'll be praying for him through this battle."

"Thom and Susan are in our prayers as they go through this difficult time," wrote Michael Whatley, the chair of North Carolina's Republican Party. "We wish Senator Tillis a swift and speedy recovery."

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks offered her well-wishes while echoing the importance of screening for prostate cancer.