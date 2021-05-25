The Republican lawmaker's wife, Kelley Paul, said she discovered the package and called the FBI

Sen. Rand Paul Taking Threats 'Seriously' After White Powder and Warning Were Sent to His Home

A suspicious package with a threatening note and white powder was sent Monday to Sen. Rand Paul's home in Kentucky, his office told reporters.

Paul's wife, Kelley, wrote in a tweet that she discovered the package at their home and called the FBI, who is investigating the incident alongside the U.S. Capitol Police.

"An initial test determined the substance is not dangerous," the Capitol police told PEOPLE in a statement. "As a precaution, it was taken to a lab for further testing."

Paul, who was injured after his neighbor attacked him in 2017, wrote in his own tweet that "I take these threats immensely seriously."

The Republican senator also linked the incident with what he contended was a social media culture of incitement against his family by "C-list celebrities." Paul's wife likewise blamed recent social media messages for encouraging "more violence" against her husband.

The senator suffered five broken ribs in the 2017 attack, according to The New York Times.

Fox News reported Tuesday that the package found at the Pauls' home featured a message that read "I'll finish what your neighbor started you m-----------."

According to an image obtained by Fox News, the message was edited underneath a red-tinted graphic of Paul in bandages that was used in a 2017 GQ story about the senator's injuries from the altercation with his neighbor.

The edited image on the outside of the package included a gun pointing at the senator's head. Politico described the package as a "large envelope" and reported that the sender was not yet known.

"This is an open investigation," the Capitol Police told PEOPLE.

A spokesperson for the FBI did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Paul's office also did not immediately return a message.

Paul has most recently emerged as a leading critic of health guidelines around the COVID-19 pandemic. He has gotten into multiple arguments with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading expert on infectious disease, over scientific findings about the virus and over recommendations meant to help slow infections.

The Republican became the first senator to test positive for COVID-19 last March, after he was the only senator to vote against the first pandemic relief bill.

Paul's infection worried colleagues at the time because he had been on Capitol Hill, attending lunch meetings and using the Senate gym.

Paul, an ophthalmologist, has said that he will not get vaccinated because he previously contracted the virus.