Sen. Mark Kelly's Daughter, Claudia, Gets Married in Desert Ceremony—Wearing 'Something Borrowed' From Gabby Giffords

"We knew we wanted to avoid a 'stuffy ballroom' vibe," the couple shared in an exclusive interview with Brides

By Staff Author
Published on March 10, 2023
Claudia Kelly and Mark Sundman wedding in Brides magazine
Gabbie Giffords, Claudia Kelly, Mark Kelly. Photo: Carl S. Miller

A patch of desert served as an unlikely romantic backdrop for Sen. Mark Kelly's daughter Claudia's recent nuptials to Mark Sundman. But despite the laid-back venue, many traditions remained—including a "something borrowed" from the bride's stepmom, Gabby Giffords.

"We knew we wanted to avoid a 'stuffy ballroom' vibe," the couple shared in an exclusive interview with Brides. "Ultimately, our vision for the event became centered around three qualities: we wanted to be immersed in nature, make the event feel intimate, and highlight and celebrate our favorite parts of Tucson."

The bride was walked down the aisle by her father, a former astronaut and retired U.S. Navy captain who won reelection to the Senate in November. Kelly's wife and Claudia's stepmom, former Arizona Congresswoman Giffords, was also in attendance and figured prominently into the wedding tradition of "something borrowed."

Claudia wore an emerald necklace and earrings from Giffords' family collection — "an anniversary gift from Gabby's father Spencer to her mother Gloria," the couple told Brides.

Claudia Kelly and Mark Sundman wedding in Brides magazine
Carl S. Miller

What made the jewelry even more meaningful was its tie to Claudia and Mark's daughter, Sage.

"Emerald is our daughter Sage's birthstone, which made it even more special," the couple told Brides.

Claudia and Mark, who met on Bumble, wanted an altogether laid-back affair—and they got one, with the bride wearing a $200 dress she spotted at David's Bridal (and eventually tracked down to the store's Manhattan location, which required her sister to try the dress on via FaceTime and then ship it to the bride).

The couple also chose to walk down the aisle together—rather than Claudia with her dad, as is customary.

Claudia Kelly and Mark Sundman wedding in Brides magazine
Carl S. Miller

"This was an unconventional and unique event that perfectly conveyed the yin and yang of our relationship," Claudia and Mark told Brides. "Our guiding question was what is important to us—we found that it is remarkably easy to lose sight of that very simple question when planning a wedding. We stripped away many other typical wedding traditions by choosing to walk down the aisle together."

Also untraditional? The couple's first dance, which featured a surprise guest: nine-month-old daughter, Sage.

Claudia Kelly and Mark Sundman wedding in Brides magazine
Carl S. Miller

"Her night culminated with our first dance—a memory we will cherish! Mark downloaded a DJ app on his iPad to have Bill Withers' 'Just the Two of us' transition into Jackson 5's 'ABC' as Sage made a surprise appearance," Claudia told the outlet.

As the guests sat down to dinner, nine friends and family members—including father-of-the-bride Kelly—took turns toasting the happy couple in speeches.

Claudia Kelly and Mark Sundman wedding in Brides magazine
Carl S. Miller

And while the couple opted for a desert ceremony that was all their own, they made new traditions in the process.

"According to park rangers, we were the first wedding to seek permitting for an event at the park," the couple shared with Brides. "We could think of no greater place than the site of our first date six years prior. The scenery is stunning, and it accentuates the favorite parts of the Sonoran Desert that we now call home."

