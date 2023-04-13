Sen. Dianne Feinstein Asks for Fill-In As She Faces 'Complications' with Her Shingles Diagnosis

“I intend to return as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it’s safe for me to travel," the senator said in a statement released on Wednesday night

By
Published on April 13, 2023 12:50 AM
Ranking member U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett as she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill
Dianne Feinstein. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty

Sen. Dianne Feinstein has asked for a replacement on the judiciary committee as she continues to be treated for shingles following calls to resign from fellow politicians.

The California Democrat, who is a six-term senator and the oldest member of Congress at age 89, revealed her health bout last month.

Since her absence, which began in February, Democrats have been operating at an even 49-49 and the Senate Judiciary Committee has not been able to push nominees through to votes on the floor, per The Hill.

The outlet added that 14 judge nominees are currently waiting for a vote by the committee, and three markups have already been canceled.

Feinstein issued a statement requesting a fill-in during her absence after Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) called for her to resign via Twitter.

"When I was first diagnosed with shingles, I expected to return by the end of the March work period. Unfortunately, my return to Washington has been delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis," Feinstein wrote in a statement shared on her official website. "I intend to return as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it's safe for me to travel. In the meantime, I remain committed to the job and will continue to work from home in San Francisco."

She pointed out that the judiciary committee is impacted by her absence, and said "I've asked [Majority] Leader [Chuck] Schumer to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I'm able to resume my committee work."

A spokesperson for Schumer said, per CNN, that he would honor Feinstein's "wishes" and " ask the Senate next week to allow another Democratic Senator to temporarily serve on the Judiciary Committee."

The Senate would need to agree on her replacement as committee members are usually selected at the beginning of a session.

Schumer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hours before Feinstein's statement, Khanna tweeted, "It's time for @SenFeinstein to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people."

Phillips later chimed in with, "I agree with @RoKhanna. Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable. But I believe it's now a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet."

RELATED VIDEO: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Loses Reelection Bid: 'Head Held High'

Revealing her diagnosis, Feinstein wrote last month, "I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of shingles. I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery. I hope to return to the Senate later this month."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shingles are a virus that causes a painful rash that consists of blisters that scab over after seven to 10 days. It can result in long-term nerve pain, the risk of which increases with age.

The request for a fill-in comes after Feinstein's announcement in February that she would retire at the end of her term next year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," she said on Feb. 14.

A report published by The San Francisco Chronicle in April of 2022 cited four U.S. senators, including three Democrats; three former staffers; and a Democratic House member from California, who said Feinstein's memory was deteriorating to the point that they felt she could not fulfill her job duties without the help of her staff.

In a statement to PEOPLE shared by her press team at the time, Feinstein — who has been in office since 1992 — spoke out against the accounts on her mental health after they first surfaced.

"I remain committed to do what I said I would when I was re-elected in 2018: fight for Californians, especially on the economy and the key issues for California of water and fire," she said.

Related Articles
Ranking member U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett as she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, 89, Hospitalized with Shingles
Ranking member U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett as she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Announces She Won't Run for Reelection in 2024, but Intends to Complete Her Term
Ranking member U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett as she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill
Sen. Dianne Feinstein Responds After Colleagues' Accounts That Her Memory Is Deteriorating
FBI Director Comey Testifies At Senate Judiciary Committee Oversight Hearing
Dianne Feinstein Was 'Diminished but Lucid' in Interview Defending Her Record, Remaining Years in Office
President Joe Biden giving the State of the Union Address in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol
Why Joe Biden Keeps Pushing Back His Expected Reelection Announcement
Joe Biden
Joe Biden Affirms Plans for 2024 Reelection Campaign — 'But We're Not Prepared to Announce It Yet'
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in the Senate subway on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images); Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) speaks on stage about the change of the face of power in the United States after a history making number of diverse members were sworn into Congress the past elections, during a keynote discussion of the Netroots Nation progressive grassroots convention in Philadelphia, PA, on July 13, 2019. (Photo by Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Honoree, United States Representative, Katie Porter attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on November 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for InStyle); WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: House impeachment managers (L-R) Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) talk to reporters before the second day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol January 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. Both the House managers and Trump's defense lawyers were admonished by Chief Justice John Roberts during Tuesday's 13-hour-long session. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
California's 2024 Senate Race Is Poised to Be a Historic Showdown — Here Are the Candidates to Watch
Barbara Lee
Longtime Congresswoman Barbara Lee Enters Heated California Senate Race: 'I've Never Backed Down'
Rep. Katie Porter
Rep. Katie Porter Enters California's 2024 Senate Race, Hoping to Replace 89-Year-Old Dianne Feinstein
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ; Marianne Williamson; Senator Tim Scott
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Al Franken
Former Sen. Al Franken to Guest Host 'The Daily Show' 5 Years After Forced Resignation
Rep. Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi
Adam Schiff Is Making Moves to Replace Nancy Pelosi as House Speaker If She Steps Back After Midterms: Report
Marijuana
Congress Promised a Productive Lame-Duck Session: Here's What They're Accomplishing in Final Weeks of Term
Representative Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia, speaks during a hearing for the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Seven House Democrats and two Republicans today launch what they say will be the fullest investigation yet of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, an inquiry that could drag the issue into next year's midterm election campaign. Photographer: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Elaine Luria, Democrat on Jan. 6 House Committee, Unseated in Virginia House Race: 'That Work Continues'
Olena Kurilo
The Year in Politics: 17 Powerful Images That Defined 2022
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) talks to repoorters minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade, which guaranteed a woman's right to an abortion, in the Capitol Visitors Center on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The court ruled 6-3 in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health, overturning a 50-year precedent and sending abortion regulation back to the states. "Today, the Republican-controlled Supreme Court has achieved the GOP’s dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions," Pelosi said
Love Her or Not, Nancy Pelosi's Legacy as House Speaker Is Nothing Short of Remarkable