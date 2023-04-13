Sen. Dianne Feinstein Asks for Fill-In As She Faces 'Complications' with Her Shingles Diagnosis

Sen. Dianne Feinstein has asked for a replacement on the judiciary committee as she continues to be treated for shingles following calls to resign from fellow politicians.

The California Democrat, who is a six-term senator and the oldest member of Congress at age 89, revealed her health bout last month.

Since her absence, which began in February, Democrats have been operating at an even 49-49 and the Senate Judiciary Committee has not been able to push nominees through to votes on the floor, per The Hill.

The outlet added that 14 judge nominees are currently waiting for a vote by the committee, and three markups have already been canceled.

Feinstein issued a statement requesting a fill-in during her absence after Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) called for her to resign via Twitter.

"When I was first diagnosed with shingles, I expected to return by the end of the March work period. Unfortunately, my return to Washington has been delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis," Feinstein wrote in a statement shared on her official website. "I intend to return as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it's safe for me to travel. In the meantime, I remain committed to the job and will continue to work from home in San Francisco."

She pointed out that the judiciary committee is impacted by her absence, and said "I've asked [Majority] Leader [Chuck] Schumer to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I'm able to resume my committee work."

A spokesperson for Schumer said, per CNN, that he would honor Feinstein's "wishes" and " ask the Senate next week to allow another Democratic Senator to temporarily serve on the Judiciary Committee."

The Senate would need to agree on her replacement as committee members are usually selected at the beginning of a session.

Schumer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Hours before Feinstein's statement, Khanna tweeted, "It's time for @SenFeinstein to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people."

Phillips later chimed in with, "I agree with @RoKhanna. Senator Feinstein is a remarkable American whose contributions to our country are immeasurable. But I believe it's now a dereliction of duty to remain in the Senate and a dereliction of duty for those who agree to remain quiet."

Revealing her diagnosis, Feinstein wrote last month, "I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of shingles. I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery. I hope to return to the Senate later this month."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shingles are a virus that causes a painful rash that consists of blisters that scab over after seven to 10 days. It can result in long-term nerve pain, the risk of which increases with age.

The request for a fill-in comes after Feinstein's announcement in February that she would retire at the end of her term next year.

"I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends," she said on Feb. 14.

A report published by The San Francisco Chronicle in April of 2022 cited four U.S. senators, including three Democrats; three former staffers; and a Democratic House member from California, who said Feinstein's memory was deteriorating to the point that they felt she could not fulfill her job duties without the help of her staff.

In a statement to PEOPLE shared by her press team at the time, Feinstein — who has been in office since 1992 — spoke out against the accounts on her mental health after they first surfaced.

"I remain committed to do what I said I would when I was re-elected in 2018: fight for Californians, especially on the economy and the key issues for California of water and fire," she said.