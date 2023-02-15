U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Has Successful Prostate Cancer Surgery

Casey, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, announced his diagnosis in January

By
Published on February 15, 2023 10:43 AM
Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, at the Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton, Pennsylvania, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Scranton, Pennsylvania has experienced a recent economic turnaround, but the mood among locals about the state of America remains sour.
Photo: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty

One month after revealing his prostate cancer diagnosis, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey has successfully undergone surgery, according to a statement issued Tuesday.

Casey's spokesperson, Mairéad Lynn, said in the statement that the 62-year-old Democrat from Pennsylvania had undergone surgery earlier that day.

"This afternoon, Senator Casey underwent scheduled surgery for prostate cancer," Lynn said in the statement. "His doctor reports that, as expected, the procedure went well and he confirmed that the Senator should not require further treatment."

The statement continued: "Senator Casey and his family appreciate the well-wishes and extraordinary support from every corner of the Commonwealth, and he looks forward to getting back to a normal schedule after a period of rest and recovery."

In a statement issued in January, Casey announced he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, saying he would soon undergo surgery.

"While the news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in the statement. "In the coming months I will undergo surgery, after which I am expected to make a full recovery."

Casey, who was first elected to the Senate in 2008, is up for reelection next year but has not yet announced whether he intends to run again.

Just last week, Casey's fellow Pennsylvania senator — John Fetterman — was hospitalized after feeling lightheaded during a Senate Democratic retreat.

Fetterman, a 53-year-old freshman senator, was transported to George Washington University Hospital by his staff, spokesperson Joe Calvello said in a statement.

"He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family," Calvello added at the time.

The incident raised alarm bells, as Fetterman previously suffered a stroke in May during his high-profile Senate campaign against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Fetterman's Communications Director, Joe Calvello, said Fetterman was discharged two days later after medical tests ruled out both a stroke and seizure.

