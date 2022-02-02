The New Mexico senator is "resting comfortably," according to a statement from his office, but there is no word on when he'll be able to return to work

Ben Ray Luján, 49, Expected to Fully Recover After Stroke and Surgery to Ease Swelling in Brain

Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery as treatment for a stroke he suffered last week, his office says.

Luján, 49, "began experiencing dizziness and fatigue" Thursday morning, his Chief of Staff Carlos Sanchez said in a statement. After checking himself into Christus St. Vincent Regional Hospital in Santa Fe, the senator was transferred to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque for further evaluation.

"Senator Luján was found to have suffered a stroke in the cerebellum, affecting his balance," Sanchez said. "As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling."

Luján remains at UNM and is "resting comfortably," according to the statement.

But there is no word on how long he will be out.

Decompressive surgery typically involves removing a piece of the patient's skull to relieve pressure on the brain, a medical expert, who is not treating Luján, told the Santa Fe New Mexican. Damaged brain tissue may be removed if necessary.

"The Senator's offices remain open and will continue providing constituent services to all New Mexicans without any interruption," Sanchez said. "Senator Luján looks forward to getting back to work for the people of New Mexico. At this time, he and his family appreciate their privacy, and ask for your continued prayers and well wishes."

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan Credit: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Luján, a Democrat, joined the Senate last year after being elected to fill retiring Sen. Tom Udall's seat. He had served for more than a decade in the House of Representatives.

His absence in the Senate may complicate matters for Democrats, who hold 50 of 100 seats, giving them the slimmest majority possible with Vice President Kamala Harris able to cast a tie-breaking vote. Medical crises have intruded on legislative affairs before: After Sen. Ted Kennedy died of cancer in 2009, a Republican, Scott Brown, replaced him in the next election.

Though Luján is not on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is where the confirmation process for President Joe Biden's Supreme Court Nominee begins, his and every Democrat's vote could be crucial in the full Senate vote that will eventually follow.

"My thoughts are with Senator Ben Ray Luján and his family," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a tweet. "I'm so glad to hear that he will make a full recovery. We look forward to his quick return to the Senate."

A tweet posted Friday on Luján's account indicates he will support the nominee, which the president said will be a Black woman.