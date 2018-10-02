Sen. Amy Klobuchar Loved Rachel Dratch's SNL Impression of Her: You 'Got My Daughter to Text Me'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar was thrilled to be included in the cold open of the premiere of Saturday Night Live‘s 44th season.

The Minnesota Democrat, 58, played an influential role when embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, one of the women accusing him of sexual assault, testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.(Kavanaugh has denied all allegations against him.)

The sketch comedy show’s searing recreation of the chaotic day notably starred Matt Damon as the judge, Rachel Dratch as Klobuchar, Aidy Bryant as prosecutor Rachel Mitchell and Kate McKinnon as Sen. Lindsey Graham.

After the performance, Klobuchar tweeted early Sunday morning that Dratch, 52, “played a good me on SNL tonight. You were so good that you even got my daughter to text me on a Saturday night (a first).” The senator also shared a picture of a TV set displaying the actress in costume.

OK @TheRealDratch you played a good me on @nbcsnl tonight. You were so good that you even got my daughter to text me on a Saturday night (a first). https://t.co/z5qcFmSXdk — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 30, 2018

Dratch quickly responded, “This is so cool! And might I say, @amyklobuchar, you play a good you!”

In SNL‘s cold open on Saturday, Dratch depicted Klobucher questioning Kavanaugh about his drinking habits during the hearing.

In a suit and blue tie, with Kavanaugh’s salt-and-pepper hair, Damon, 47, drew laughter from the audience when he replied, “Look, I like beer, okay? I like beer. Boys like beer. Girls like beer. I like beer. I like beer.”