Selena Gomez Chats with Timothée Chalamet While He's in Line to Vote: 'Really Hope This Guy Loses'
"I'm really proud of you," Timothée Chalamet said to Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet are exercising their voting rights!
On Saturday, the "Rare" singer, 28, and Lady Bird actor, 24, hopped on an Instagram Live together and encouraged their fans to vote. During the live chat, Gomez appeared from home, after casting her mail-in ballot. Meanwhile, former costar Chalamet was seen waiting in line for in-person voting in New York City.
"Right now I'm literally voting, at my early voting station in New York at Madison Square Garden which feels particularly metaphorical because I've been many great things happen here," Chalamet said. "So I'm hoping another great thing happens today."
He then introduced Gomez to his "line buddies," who chanted "stand against tyranny" and "vote ruthlessly" with the actor. "It's really moving to see this many people show up," Chalamet added of the crowd of people standing in line to vote. "It feels like people are motivated."
Chalamet then voiced some disdain for President Donald Trump, adding, "Oh man. I really hope this guy loses."
Also during their conversation, the actor praised Gomez for her work to promote voter registration. "I'm really proud of you. You've been all over this stuff and I know it's making a difference," he said.
Just days earlier, Gomez shared some photos of her filling out her mail-in ballot at home with an "I Voted" sticker on her shirt. "Just finished filling out my ballot!" she captioned the post.
Chalamet and Gomez are just the latest celebrities who have been using their platform to encourage people to head out to the polls this election.
Halle Berry, Demi Lovato and Adam Rippon all partnered with GLAAD to help get out the vote in their home states.
Taylor Swift also revealed to V Magazine that she would be voting for Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris. She also joined international advocacy organization Global Citizen and voter registration organization HeadCount for their the non-partisan Just Vote campaign.
Some of the artists revealed to be participating in the campaign include Billie Eilish, Finneas, DJ Khaled, Billy Porter, Julianne Hough, Usher, Quavo, Loren Gray and Nicky Jam.