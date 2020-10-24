"I'm really proud of you," Timothée Chalamet said to Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Chats with Timothée Chalamet While He's in Line to Vote: 'Really Hope This Guy Loses'

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet are exercising their voting rights!

On Saturday, the "Rare" singer, 28, and Lady Bird actor, 24, hopped on an Instagram Live together and encouraged their fans to vote. During the live chat, Gomez appeared from home, after casting her mail-in ballot. Meanwhile, former costar Chalamet was seen waiting in line for in-person voting in New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Right now I'm literally voting, at my early voting station in New York at Madison Square Garden which feels particularly metaphorical because I've been many great things happen here," Chalamet said. "So I'm hoping another great thing happens today."

He then introduced Gomez to his "line buddies," who chanted "stand against tyranny" and "vote ruthlessly" with the actor. "It's really moving to see this many people show up," Chalamet added of the crowd of people standing in line to vote. "It feels like people are motivated."

Chalamet then voiced some disdain for President Donald Trump, adding, "Oh man. I really hope this guy loses."

Also during their conversation, the actor praised Gomez for her work to promote voter registration. "I'm really proud of you. You've been all over this stuff and I know it's making a difference," he said.

Image zoom Selena Gomez/Instagram

Just days earlier, Gomez shared some photos of her filling out her mail-in ballot at home with an "I Voted" sticker on her shirt. "Just finished filling out my ballot!" she captioned the post.