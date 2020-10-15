See Which Celebrities Are Voting Early in the 2020 Election

Madonna, Kerry Washington & more celebrities are encouraging fans to get out and vote ahead of the upcoming Nov. 3 election

Election season is upon us!

With Election Day fast approaching on Nov. 3, celebrities are sharing how they're casting their votes ahead of time, in hopes of encouraging fans to follow suit — whether by voting in person or by mail. (Want to vote early as well? Check out vote.org for all the basics you need to know about where, how and when to do it in your state, or get even more information via the New York Times voting guide.)

Whether it's a sticker, a selfie or a strut to the mailbox, here's how Madonna, Kerry Washington and more stars are celebrating doing their civic duty ahead of the presidential election between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Republican incumbent Donald Trump next month.

Madonna

Come on, Vote! Let your body move to the polls... okay, okay, I'll stop. The Material Girl herself showed off her new pink locks and the rosy glow of a responsible voter in a series of selfies on Instagram after casting a vote for Biden. "The 3 faces of a girl who just Voted!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸" she captioned the filtered photos. "Get out there and take responsibility people!! #bidenharris2020"

Joe Jonas

The new dad has at least two things in common with Madonna: he, too, has pink hair, and he voted!

Kerry Washington

The Scandal star decked herself out in red, white and blue to cast her vote early — with a little help from her furry friend, Josie B.

Bebe Rexha

An eye-catching reminder courtesy of the "Last Hurrah" singer to get your vote in — and to proudly display your congratulatory sticker however you see fit.

Mandy Moore

The This is Us actress – who recently announced that she's expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith — pulled out all the stops in her PSA to get fans to vote early or by mail, strutting her way to her mailbox in knee-high Stuart Weitzman boots emblazoned with the word "VOTE" to send out her ballot.

Ashlee Simpson Ross

The expecting star also got the next generation involved, affixing her I Voted sticker to her bump.

Will Ferrell

Ferrell got on board with I am a Voter's nonpartisan movement to help get people to the polls (or to vote ahead of time!) with their #runwaytothepolls challenge.

Lily Collins & Charlie McDowell

"Couples who vote together, stay together," the newly-engaged Emily in Paris actress captioned a photo of her and her fiancé voting early by mail.

Camila Cabello

If you had any doubt about how Cabello feels about participating in the election, she can let her mask do the talking.

Taylor Zakhar Perez

Forget about the Kissing Booth – Perez is all about the voting booth! Well, the ballot box, to be specific. The actor playfully staged an "electoral photo shoot" while dropping off his ballot. "Our votes matter and the only way to change our state/community/country is by educating ourselves with all the resources at our fingertips and committing to our our future," he wrote in part on Instagram.

Zoë Kravitz

"So. a lot of you have been asking me about my skin care routine: i start by voting as early as possible for #joebiden and #kamalaharris and all the other democratic candidates," the High Fidelity actress quipped on Instagram. For those looking for a more specific breakdown of her routine, she added, "then try some eye cream if you haven't been sleeping well because the president is a racist."

Elle Fanning

Speaking of the key to a clear complexion: see Elle Fanning's "#voteearly glow."

Tracee Ellis Ross

When Michelle Obama challenges you to do something, you accept it. The Black-ish actress snapped a selfie with her ballot before filling it out and sending it early by mail. In turn, she challenged pals Van Lathan, Dwyane Wade and Jennifer Aniston to "get their #VotingSquad together and vote early too!"

Kacey Musgraves