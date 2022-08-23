Politics See Hillary Clinton Lose a Legal Knowledge Quiz to Kim Kardashian: 'It Was Heartbreaking' The former secretary of state matched wits with the reality TV star and law apprentice as part of her new documentary series Gutsy with daughter Chelsea By Sandra Sobieraj Westfall Sandra Sobieraj Westfall Sandra Sobieraj Westfall is the White House and National Political Correspondent for PEOPLE. She also writes for and occasionally senior edits the magazine's Crime section and the brand's Let's Talk About It mental health series. Westfall joined PEOPLE in 2003 as Washington Bureau Chief and specializes in bringing readers inside the personal experience of political life. Photo: Heidi Gutman/Apple The eight episodes of Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's documentary series Gutsy, which premieres on Apple TV+ Sept. 9, are packed with head-turning scenes celebrating brave and bold women. There's Hillary canoeing with a reformed white supremacist, Chelsea trying (in vain) to learn to surf, and the two of them putting paint brush to canvas with Megan Thee Stallion beside her backyard pool. But, for the series' hosts and executive producers personally, perhaps the most gutsy was the former secretary of state — a practicing lawyer and law firm partner before she was first lady — going head to head with law student Kim Kardashian in a contest of legal knowledge. "I think Kim has an unfair advantage," Hillary hedges in the episode previewed exclusively here and in the new issue of PEOPLE. Chelsea, acting as quizmaster, allows: "Kim has studied more recently than you." After a round of questions on the use of deadly force, the difference between extortion and robbery, and when a claim of self-defense is permissible, Kim soundly beat Hillary, 11-4. Was the loss humbling? "Oh, it was heartbreaking!" Hillary tells PEOPLE in a recent interview previewing Gutsy, from the HiddenLight Productions studio she founded with Chelsea in 2020. The series is based on the mother-daughter team's bestselling 2019 The Book of Gutsy Women. For her part, Kardashian admits in the episode that, after her first year of legal study through an apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, passing what's called the "baby bar" exam — on her third try — was tough. "My kids were there every time I opened my results, and so they'd see me cry. And the last time, they saw me cry the best tears of happiness that I did it." Both Clintons tell PEOPLE they came away from their day of filming with the star feeling impressed. "She worked so hard (on the bar) and persevered," says Hillary. "We didn't interview her about fashion ... her many lines of commerce ... her personal life. We interviewed about what she was doing to help get people who were unjustly or unfairly incarcerated have a second chance." And Chelsea's ready to join Kardashian's cause. "She's very self-aware that her celebrity can make a difference positively, and where it may make a negative difference. She never wants to make a negative difference, so being judicious and thoughtful about when and where and how she engages was really impressive to us. I want, even beyond this series, to do whatever I can to help her in that work." Kim Kardashian Reportedly Stood Her Ground Against President Trump's Lawyer in Clemency Case As for how Hillary, who earned her law degree from Yale, fared head-to-head with the legal novice, Chelsea offered her mom a face-saving out. "I think she just needs to work on her reaction time," says Chelsea. "Sometimes, I could see my mom knew what the answer was, but she wouldn't hit the buzzer in time." Hillary says she wanted Kardashian to shine. "I was really intrigued by how well she did. I wanted to put the spotlight on her, not that she needs it, but she worked really hard to get that." You're not saying you let her win, are you? "No! I'm not saying that," Hillary hastens to reply. "It's more the reaction time." For more of PEOPLE's interview with the Clintons, pick up the new issue on newsstands Friday.