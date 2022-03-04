"It's in the most difficult moments that our faith is tested," Blinken said

Secretary of State Antony Blinken Visits Ukrainian Church in Washington: 'We Stand with You'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke at the Ukrainian Catholic National Shrine of the Holy Family in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to show his support for the people of Ukraine.

"We stand with them, we stand with you, and we will prevail in this struggle," Blinken said in front of Ukrainian faith leaders and activists, according to ABC News.

He added, "It's in the most difficult moments that our faith is tested."

Blinken said that the people of Ukraine must believe in democracy and "in the conviction that good will prevail over evil."

He added that Ukrainians are "insisting on their freedom, insisting on their independence, insisting on their right to go forward as a sovereign, independent country."

Blinken was joined by Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, and called her "our new star" during the church visit. On Tuesday evening, she sat with first Lady Jill Biden at the State of the Union address.

During the visit, Blinken also lit a candle and spoke with Ukrainian leaders, including Archbishop Borys Gudziak and Ukrainian American activist Ulana Mazurkevich.

Blinken also addressed Russian President Vladimir Putin decision to invade Ukraine.

He called it a "horrific, terrible mistake."

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine last week, according to the Ukraine government. The attack is still evolving, but explosions and airstrikes have been reported.

The invasion has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of citizens, with at least 150,000 Ukrainians fleeing the country for safety, according to the Associated Press.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression toward Ukraine has been widely condemned by the international community, resulting in economic sanctions and NATO troops massing in the region.