Secret Service Pays Tribute to John McCain with His Code Name: 'Phoenix - May you Rest In Peace'

John McCain‘s most enduring nickname is “Maverick,” but the United States Secret Service will always remember the senator as “Phoenix,” his old code name from when he was the 2008 presidential nominee.

The agency lowered its shades and sent out a heartfelt tweet on Monday to pay tribute to the late GOP senator, who died on Saturday at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer.

“It was an honor to protect @SenJohnMcCain during his candidacy for President. Phoenix – May you Rest In Peace,” the agency said from its official Twitter account.

McCain died on Saturday shortly after announcing that he had discontinued treatments for his brain cancer. He will be buried on Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.

McCain’s Senate colleagues also paid tribute to him this week by draping his desk in black and adorning it with a vase of white roses. His widow, Cindy McCain, 64, tweeted a photo of her late husband’s desk on Monday, captioning it with a single crying emoji.

McCain’s colleagues — including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake — spoke of the late politician on Monday, with his decorated desk in the background, according to ABC News.

Among his remarks, Flake said of McCain, “He recognized democracy was hard but living in bondage to tyranny was far harder. Our words are too often cheap and imminently forgettable but John McCain paid our freight with his body and with his soul.”

As politicians and leaders paid tribute to McCain, President Donald Trump came under fire for lowering and then raising the White House flags, and releasing a simple tweet instead of a statement.

After public pressure, Trump said in a statement on Monday that the flag would return to half-staff and announced that Vice President Mike Pence will speak at McCain’s funeral.

“Despite our differences on policy and politics, I respect Senator John McCain’s service to our country and, in his honor, have signed a proclamation to fly the flag of the United States at half-staff until the day of his interment,” Trump said.