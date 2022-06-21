Stephen Zablieski died on May 15 while fighting in Dorozhniank, Ukraine, according to his obituary

Second Known U.S. Citizen Is Killed Fighting in Ukraine

The U.S. State Department has confirmed the death of an American citizen in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, a State Department spokesperson confirmed to CNN that Stephen Zablieski died in Ukraine. The spokesperson said the department has been in touch with Zablieski's family and that it has "provided all popular consular assistance."

"Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have nothing further," the spokesperson told CNN.

Zablieski's obituary was published by Amsterdam, New York-area newspaper The Recorder on June 1. The obituary, which describes the 52-year-old man as a lifelong upstate New York resident until 2018, says that Zablieski "died on Sunday, May 15, 2022, while fighting the war in Village of Dorozhniank, Ukraine."

"Steve was a graduate of Amsterdam High School. Steve was employed in construction for over 30 years," his obituary in The Recorder reads. The obituary continues, stating: "Steve enjoyed life to the fullest. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, & riding his Harley. Steve will be missed by all who knew and loved him."

Zablieski is survived by his wife, five stepchildren, seven siblings and one grandchild, according to the obituary. The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment concerning Zablieski's death.

The former New York state resident is the second known American to be killed while fighting in Ukraine since Russia invaded the former Soviet state in February, according to CNN.

Marine Corps veteran Willy Joseph Cancel was killed in April while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces. Cancel, 22, joined a private military contractor near the end of February, shortly before the Russian invasion into Ukraine began, according to CNN.

Last Thursday, PEOPLE reported that two Alabama residents who volunteered to help fight alongside Ukraine's forces have gone missing and are feared captured. The families of Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh and Alexander Drueke reached out to Alabama's congressional delegation in hopes of locating both men.

An aide to Alabama representative Robert Aderholt confirmed that Huynh, 27, and Drueke, 39 were together when they were last heard from. The U.S. State Department confirmed it was investigating reports that two American citizens had possibly been captured by Russian or Russian-backed forces in Ukraine. If the reports are accurate, they would be the first confirmed Americans to have been captured since the war's start.