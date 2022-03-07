Blinken visited Poland, where more than 700,000 people have sought refuge after fleeing from Ukraine, on Saturday

U.S. Sec. of State Antony Blinken Visits Refugees Who Fled Ukraine: 'Very, Very Moving'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday visited with some of the women and children who have fled Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, speaking to refugees at a welcome center in Poland, near the border with Ukraine.

While visiting the center, 59-year-old Blinken — America's top diplomat — heard from refugees about their terrifying journey to escape Ukraine as the attacks unfolded.

A 16-year-old named Jasmine Ahmadi told Blinken: "I was scared I would die," the Associated Press reports.

Her 12-year-old sister added that they had "crossed the border on foot" alongside their brother, six dogs and seven cats.

"Near our home we heard bombs," Venera Ahmadi said, per the AP. "We walked to the border, I don't know how many hours."

Another refugee — 48-year-old Natalia Kadygrob — described to Blinken how she fled Ukraine with her four adopted children by bus, leaving her husband behind.

"There they bombed planes at the airport," Kadygrob said, the AP reports. "Of course we were afraid."

The family was among more than 700,000 people who have crossed the border from Ukraine to Poland, "with more coming every single day," Blinken said while speaking to reporters Saturday.

In his remarks, Blinken noted that Poland's welcome of the refugees is "an incredibly powerful reflection of [the country's] values that vulnerable people know that here, they will find refuge."

In all, more than 1.7 million refugees have fled Ukraine in recent days, according to figures from the United Nations, since Russia's attack on Ukraine began Feb. 24 — marking the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."

Also on Saturday, Blinken met with Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba at the border, where he said that "Putin has made a terrible, terrible, terrible mistake in many ways," adding that Ukraine's "strength, their resolve, their determination, backed by the United States and backed by the world, is going to prevail."

The Sec. of State added that Poland's hospitality toward the refugees was "very, very moving in and of itself."

"And I think it speaks to a larger solidarity that exists and that we're seeing between the United States and Poland, but also so much of the international community, in support of Ukraine and in opposition to a war of choice being committed by Vladimir Putin," he said.