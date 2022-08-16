Sean Hannity Reminds Listeners That Felons Can Run for President as Trump Is Investigated by DOJ

"Being a felon is not a disqualification," Hannity said on his radio show, though the former president has not been charged with any crimes at this point in the investigation

By
Aaron Parsley
Aaron Parsley

Aaron Parsley has been a part of PEOPLE's digital team for more than 15 years. Based in Austin, he now covers crime and political news, including national and local elected officials, candidates, policymakers, activists, campaigns, elections, scandals, speeches, and other political events. He has a M.A. in Journalism from New York University and studied Spanish Literature at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Aaron is a runner and loves reading history and dystopian fiction. He is also a huge Miranda Lambert fan.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2022 12:07 PM
Sean Hannity, Donald Trump
Sean Hannity (left) and President Donald Trump. Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty; Win McNamee/Getty

The unsealed search warrant executed at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property on Aug. 8 revealed that the former president is under criminal investigation for possible violations of the Espionage Act and other laws related to national security.

But that investigation — which concerns a trove of top-secret documents confiscated from the former president's Palm Beach, Fla., home — is ongoing. Trump has not been charged with any crimes and has denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the records were declassified.

Still, close Trump ally and Fox News host Sean Hannity wants listeners of his radio show to know that even if the former president is charged and eventually convicted of a crime, it won't be a dealbreaker when it comes to running for president.

"If they think that they're going to somehow make this about Donald Trump and prevent him from running from office, well they obviously have not read something called the Constitution," Hannity said Monday on Premiere Radio Network's The Sean Hannity Show. "Because the Constitution is pretty clear on what qualifies one to be able to run for president."

That's true. Article II, Section 1, Clause 5 of the Constitution states that U.S. citizenship, being 35 years or older and a resident for at least 14 years are what's required to be POTUS.

"Being a felon is not a disqualification. So even crimes potentially far more serious than what is being alleged, potential mishandling of classified information, doesn't stop somebody from seeking the presidency," Hannity reiterated in his discussion of whether Trump, if convicted of a crime, could hold the nation's highest office.

Host Sean Hannity on set of FOX's "Hannity With Sean Hannity" at FOX Studios on April 21, 2014 in New York City.
Paul Zimmerman/Getty

What about other possible charges? There is another investigation underway to determine what role Trump had in the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in July that the Department of Justice is conducting "the most wide-ranging investigation in its history" into the events of and surrounding Jan. 6, 2021.

"We will hold accountable anyone who was criminally responsible for attempting to interfere with the transfer, legitimate, lawful transfer of power from one administration to the next," Garland said at the time.

The Constitution's Disqualification Clause, Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, states that no person "shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military" who'd taken an oath to support the Constitution and later "engaged in insurrection or rebellion."

That section, which was added after the Civil War, was cited in a lawsuit that sought to keep Rep. Madison Cawthorn off the ballot in North Carolina after he spoke at a rally near the White House on Jan. 6. The plaintiffs' efforts were unsuccessful — but so was Cawthorn in his state's Republican primary.

Blocking Trump from running based on that section of the Constitution is considered a long shot, according to Politifact, even if he could be charged and convicted.

Hannity pointed out to his listeners that the Constitution does outline how to disqualify someone from the presidency. "That is the conviction by the U.S. Senate on the — on an impeachment article voted on by the House," he said. "You can't change that by a mere statute. So I'm not sure exactly where they're headed with all of this."

Trump, who was impeached twice during his presidency but acquitted both times by the Senate, has been hinting at a third run for the White House almost since he left office in 2021. In July, he told New York magazine he'd already made up his mind and was only weighing the timing of an official campaign launch.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

A source close to the former president told PEOPLE a week ago that the FBI search of his home left Trump "furious yet scared" and, in the wake of unprecedented developments this month, considering his political calculations, including whether being a candidate or a second-term president could provide some protection.

"He is definitely making the moves to run but, in the end, I don't think he will," the Trump source said, "unless he is convinced criminal charges are coming."

Related Articles
Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement; Former President Donald Trump attends the UFC 264 event
Trump Under Investigation as Attorney General Calls Escalating Jan. 6 Probe 'Most Wide-Ranging' in DOJ History
Donald Trump
Could a Law Prohibiting Removal of Official Records Keep Donald Trump from Running in 2024?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Espionage Act Explained: Trump Is First U.S. President Investigated for Potentially Violating the 1917 Law
Donald Trump Covid
'Donald Is Furious Yet Scared': Movement in FBI Investigation Complicates Trump's Plans
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Lawyer Told DOJ No Classified Docs Were at Mar-a-Lago Before FBI Search: Reports
Eric Trump, son of the US president, attends a ceremony for US golfer Tiger Woods in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 6, 2019.
Eric Trump's Adamancy That Biden Approved FBI's Mar-a-Lago Search Reveals Trump Administration's View of DOJ
US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One before departing Harlingen, Texas on January 12, 2021
Unpacking the Far-Right Terminology Aiming to Discredit the Federal Investigation into Donald Trump
Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers a statement; Former President Donald Trump attends the UFC 264 event
AG Breaks Silence on FBI's Mar-a-Lago Search, Says DOJ Has Filed a Motion to Unseal Search Warrant
Presidential Residences
What It Takes to Get a Federal Search Warrant Like the One the FBI Executed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home
obama trump
Fact Check: Did Barack Obama Illegally Take 30 Million Pages of Documents to Chicago?
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump Suspected of Violating Espionage Act, According to Mar-a-Lago Search Warrant
Asa Hutchinson
Ark. Gov. Hutchinson Defends FBI, Says Fellow Republicans Should 'Pull Back' on Judging Mar-a-Lago Search
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What's Happening with the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene Is 'Interested' in Running for President or VP: 'Those Things Are Being Talked About'
trump
FBI Search at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Sought Classified Nuclear Documents: Report
Donald Trump; Joe Biden
White House Says They Learned of FBI's Mar-a-Lago Search Through News Reports