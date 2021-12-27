Two Save the Children Aid Workers Are Missing Following Christmas Eve Massacre in Myanmar

The massacre follows weeks of escalating violence in the country, where the military seized power in February

Two humanitarian aid workers for Save the Children are among those missing after a reportedly deadly attack in Myanmar on Christmas Eve, with the group saying in a statement they are "horrified at the violence."

The massacre follows weeks of escalating violence in the country, where the military seized power in February after ousting civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.

The months since the siege have seen violence and bloodshed, culminating in a reportedly deadly attack last Friday, when security forces reportedly rounded up villagers in Mo So, shooting and burning the bodies of at least 30 people, the Associated Press reported.

One villager told the AP that the victims were people who had fled fighting between Myamar's army and resistance fighters, and had been sheltering in the village.

Among those missing from the area are two aid workers with Save the Children, who were "caught up in the incident" while heading home for the holidays.

In a statement, Save the Children condemned the violence, which it said had lead to the killings of "at least 38 people, including women and children."

The group added that the two missing staff members had been "traveling home for the holidays after conducting humanitarian response work in a nearby community, were caught up in the incident and remain missing."

The statement continued: "We have confirmation that their private vehicle was attacked and burned out. The military reportedly forced people from their cars, arrested some, killed others and burned their bodies."

Inger Ashing, the group's chief executive, said Save the Children has temporarily suspended its operations in Kayah Chin, as well as parts of Magway and Kayin following the incident.

"Save the Children condemns this attack as a breach of International Humanitarian Law. We are horrified at the violence carried out against innocent civilians and our staff, who are dedicated humanitarians, supporting millions of children in need across Myanmar," Ashing said in the statement. "Investigations into the nature of the incident are continuing but attacks against aid workers cannot be tolerated."

The AP cites Myanmar's independent media in reporting that 10 Mo So villagers — including children — were arrested by the army Friday. Members of a local paramilitary group that attempted to negotiate for their release were reportedly tied up and shot in the head by the military.

In a statement released Monday, United Nations Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer called for a ceasefire in the region, where she said the escalating violence has "displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians, including women and children, many seeking refuge across borders for protection and assistance, while many more are trapped within the country."