SNL Women Beg Robert Mueller for a Report on Trump in 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Parody

The women of Saturday Night Live only have one wish this holiday season, and it’s a big request.

On Saturday’s episode, the show’s female cast members delivered a cheery political send-up of Mariah Carey‘s iconic seasonal ditty “All I Want for Christmas Is You” — asking special counsel Robert Mueller to finish his report on President Donald Trump by Dec. 25.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Mueller is tasked with investigating potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in the 2016 election.

Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Aidy Bryant started off the segment by chatting about their gratitude and plans this Christmas.

RELATED: Obama Takes Jab at Trump Over Mueller Investigation: ‘Nobody in My Administration Got Indicted’

“We have so much to be thankful for,” Bryant said. “Friends, family.”

“And good things that money can’t buy,” McKinnon agreed.

“So this year…,” Strong said before launching into the first verse.

“I don’t want a lot for Christmas / There is just one thing I need / I don’t care about the presents underneath the Christmas tree,” the women began.

Saturday Night Live Will Heath/NBC

“I just want a simple thing / And the joy that it will bring / The report is finally due / Mueller, all I want for Christmas is you, you baby,” they continued.

The actors gave Mueller a timeline as a picture of the former FBI director in a Santa hat graced the stage above them. “This needs to be done by Christmas / I need a frickin’ ounce of cheer / I just really want my life back / Oh my God, it’s been two years,” they said.

Their demand got more specific as the singers turned their attention to Donald Trump Jr. “I don’t need a full impeachment / But we just need a little fun / Please just tell us we aren’t crazy / At least indict his oldest son,” they crooned.

The ladies noted that they are “sick of hearing breaking news and [Rudy] Giuliani‘s interviews.”

The song pulled in the unrelated 1996 death of JonBenét Ramsey. “We are sick of tiny nibbles / We need us a full entree / You better prove that Trump colluded / Or that he kidnapped Jon Benét,” the women said.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

“We won’t ask for much this Christmas, but at least throw us a bone / Tell us what the hell is happening, and who the f— is Roger Stone,” they continued. “We don’t need a long-ass doc, just a single page that shocks / Mueller, please come through ’cause our only option is a coup.”

If Mueller does not find evidence that Trump committed a crime, the comedians would settle for something else: “At least prove he’s super poor.”

Strong’s performance started to lose its rhythm as she sang about anxiety: “Mueller, won’t bring you us a sense of normalcy / Where everything doesn’t feel so completely upside down and out of control? / Because I can’t take any more anxiety medication! They won’t let me!”

“What about Ivanka’s emails, right?” she asked the others, referencing a Washington Post report that Ivanka Trump used a private email account.

“Girl, this song ain’t about that, baby,” Jones replied.

“I don’t need a lot for Christmas, just a perfect magic spell / To solve the whole world’s problems and put some white guy in a cell / I just want to sleep at night / Please make sure your case is tight,” the actors concluded. “And make our wish come true ’cause Mueller all we want for Christmas is you.”

RELATED: Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty to Lying to Congress: I Did It ‘Out of Loyalty’

“Unless the report has like zero new information ’cause then we would rather it never come out,” McKinnon interjected.

“Because it is our last straight-up hope, and I’ve already drunk all the wine,” Strong added.