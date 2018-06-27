Sarah Sanders Is Reportedly Getting Secret Service Detail After Red Hen Diss

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will reportedly get Secret Service protection after she was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant because of her association with President Donald Trump.

NBC News was the first to report the news, citing a law enforcement official and noting that security would be temporarily provided at Sanders’ home.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that Sanders would get protection.

The Secret Service and the White House have both declined to comment.

The White House press secretary, who has received widespread criticism in the past for defending the president’s lies, tweeted over the weekend about how she had been asked to leave the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, because she “works for POTUS.”

The restaurant’s co-owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, confirmed the incident to the Washington Post, saying she asked Sanders to leave because she works for an “inhumane and unethical” administration and defends the president’s cruelest policies.

Sanders’ father, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, told Fox Business Network that his daughter was getting the protection because of other threats she’s received.

“Well, it’s not so much related to the Red Hen as it is to other threats and you got to remember, she has three small children and there have been some nasty things,” he said.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House press secretary, speaks during a White House press briefing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2017. Sanders said President Donald Trump could benefit from some of the business provisions in the tax bill that could be headed for his signature this week. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

This isn’t the first time the Secret Service has responded to unique threats and circumstances.

In January 2017, Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway received Secret Service protection after she said suspicious white substances were delivered to her home.

“I have Secret Service protection,” Conway told Fox News’ Sean Hannity at the time. “We have packages delivered to my house with white substances. That is a shame.”

While presidential nominees are guaranteed Secret Service protection during the election, in 2011, Herman Cain became the first Republican presidential candidate to receive a Secret Service detail following threats.

While they were still GOP presidential candidates in 2016, Trump and Ben Carson also received Secret Service protection amid threats.

The Secret Service has regularly adjusted to waxing and waning threats. After the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, the Service beefed up security around Bush administration officials. And when Barack Obama was elected, racist threats were so rampant, that the Service layered on additional security for his team, as well, including a then-unprecedented detail for Obama’s highest-profile advisor, Valerie Jarrett.