Image zoom From left: Todd, Piper and Sarah Palin Sarah Palin/Instagram

A few months before he filed for divorce from Sarah Palin, her husband, Todd Palin, joined the rest of their family to celebrate daughter Piper’s high school graduation.

Though the Palins appear to have been living somewhat separate lives — they celebrated Fourth of July apart, with kids Piper, Trig and Willow with him and daughter Bristol with Sarah; while they have not been photographed together regularly since 2015 and Todd has not been seen at other public events with Sarah — they came together in May.

“Everyone needs a Piper Indi Grace in life,” Sarah, 55, wrote on Instagram along photos and video from her graduation. “Girl makes the world a better place ‼️”

Another post from May shows Todd apparently preparing for the family’s graduation festivities.

According to court filings first spotted by the Alaskan media, Todd, 55, filed for divorce from Sarah on Friday.

He cited “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife,” according to a copy of the complaint obtained by PEOPLE. The complaint is dated Aug. 27, though online court records show it was filed last week.

RELATED: Sarah Palin’s Husband Todd Files for Divorce After 31 Years of Marriage

The divorce proceeding lists the plaintiff and defendant only by their initials — T.M.P. and S.L.P. Todd’s middle name is Mitchell; Sarah’s is Louise. The listed birthdates for both parties also match the Palins, and the filing lists their same marriage date and the birthdate for son Trig.

Todd is seeking joint custody of Trigg, according to the Daily News.

A listed attorney for Todd didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment; neither he nor Sarah immediately returned messages.

The two eloped in 1988 and have five children together.