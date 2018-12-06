Sarah Palin's Son Enters Halfway House After Alleged Assault of His Father: Report

Former Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin’s son Track has checked in to an Anchorage, Alaska halfway house to begin a year in custody related to his alleged assault of his father, according to the Associated Press.

Track had pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal trespass as part of a plea deal in June, which stemmed from the alleged 2017 assault, PEOPLE had previously confirmed.

He was originally slated to enter the halfway house on Oct. 31 following a judge’s decision that new assault allegations in September made him no longer eligible for a therapeutic court program for veterans,

and that he will either serve time in a halfway house or jail, according to the AP.

Now that the 29-year-old Track has checked in to the halfway house, the Department of Corrections will decide if he serves time there, on house arrest or in jail, Anchorage District Attorney Richard Allen told the AP.

He checked in Wednesday morning, Trey Watson of Geo Reentry of Alaska Inc., which operates the halfway house, told the AP.

Track was arrested in December 2017 on charges of domestic violence after he allegedly assaulted his father, Todd, at his parents’ Wasilla home.

After Track allegedly broke in to his parents’ home through a window, he tackled his father to the ground and began hitting him in the head, leaving Todd bleeding from several cuts to his head, according to court papers.

Track pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal trespass as part of a plea deal in that case, after he was originally arraigned on counts of felony burglary, misdemeanor reckless assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief, PEOPLE previously reported.

Then, in September of this year, Track, an Army veteran who served in Iraq, was arrested after he allegedly “assaulted an acquaintance at his residence” and that “when the acquaintance attempted to call authorities, he prevented her by taking away her phone,” according to an Alaska State Troopers online dispatch report.

Track subsequently plead not guilty to charges including fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest, according to KTUU.

In another case in 2016, Track allegedly punched his then-girlfriend in the face and pointed a gun at her at his family’s Wasilla home.

He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and other charges were dismissed, reports the Associated Press.