Sarah Palin's Son Track Arrested, Charged with Domestic Violence and Resisting Arrest

Sarah Palin’s son has found himself in trouble with the law again.

At approximately 10:37 p.m. on Friday, Track Palin, 29, was arrested by the Alaska State Troopers after they responded to a “report of a disturbance” in Wasilla, according to an online dispatch report.

After reporting to the scene, an “investigation revealed” that Track allegedly “assaulted an acquaintance at his residence” and that “when the acquaintance attempted to call authorities, he prevented her by taking away her phone.”

Track was subsequently charged with domestic violence, interfering with a report of domestic violence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

An attorney for Track did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to the dispatch report, Track was “remanded to MSPT [Mat-Su Pretrial Facility] where he was held without bail.”

The Alaska State Troopers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Sarah Palin and Track Palin Jamie McCarthy/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

RELATED: Sarah Palin’s Son Track Pleads Guilty to Criminal Trespass After Allegedly Assaulting His Father

Following his arrest, Track appeared in court on Saturday in Palmer, Alaska, where he pled “not guilty, for sure” to all four charges, reported local news outlet KTUU.

Track “faces three Class A misdemeanors that allow for up to a year behind bars and a $25,000 fine” and a “Class B misdemeanor that allows up to one day in jail and $2,000 fine,” according to the outlet.

RELATED VIDEO: Bristol Palin Tells Mom Sarah ‘My Life Is Not Perfect at All’ in First Teen Mom OG Teaser

In June, Track pled guilty to first-degree criminal trespass as part of a plea deal related to an alleged assault of his father last year.

By pleading guilty, Track avoided an assault charge and a year-long jail sentence, as he would be attending “a therapeutic program” offered in Alaska in Veterans Court — a court in which U.S. veterans are tried if charged with crimes, his attorney Patrick Bergt told PEOPLE at the time.

Bergt said the program is “intensive” and lasts about nine months. If he successfully completes the program, his charge could be changed from first degree to second degree, which would mean only 10 days in jail.

“He will participate in three phases, each phase lasts about 90 days,” said Bergt. “If he fails, he would have to serve a year in jail.”

Track was arrested in December 2017 on charges of domestic violence after an incident at the Wasilla home of his parents — Sarah, 54, and Todd Palin, 54.

At the time of his arrest, Track was serving two years of probation on a plea deal stemming from a domestic violence arrest in January 2016, when he allegedly assaulted his then-girlfriend and pointed a gun at her.