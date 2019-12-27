Christmas this year was filled with presents, games and plenty of laughs at the Palin household in Alaska.

Former 2008 vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin posted a video montage Friday showing her Christmas celebration with three of her five children: Bristol, Willow, and Trig. Bristol’s son Tripp was there, along with Willow’s newborn twins Banks and Blaise.

Palin shared the montage of her family’s Christmas in a five-part video post on Instagram.

The videos show Palin, 55, following her 11-year-old son Trig around as he opens presents underneath the Palin family Christmas tree. Palin’s Instagram post also shows the family dancing with each other and holding daughter Willow’s newborn twin babies.

Willow, 25, gave birth to twins Banks and Blaise in November.

“We are so in love with you girls ❤️,” Willow wrote on Instagram, announcing the birth of her twin granddaughters last month.

Palin’s videos briefly also showed husband Todd Palin holding one of the twins, though it’s not clear whether the grandparents were in the same house for the holidays.

Mr. Palin filed for divorce earlier this year, while Mrs. Palin said last month in a podcast interview with Dr. James Dobson that their marriage is “not over over” and that the couple is currently in marriage counseling.

Sarah and Todd Palin have been married for 31 years. Palin said her husband filed for divorce soon after their 31st anniversary in August.

“It’s not easy to talk about,” Palin said during the interview. “I’m sure so many of you either, maybe you’ve been through it or you have people whom you love, you’ve witnessed how horrible it is. But I just think, Wow, maybe except for the death of a child, I don’t know what could be more… Yeah, it hurts.”

But Palin seemed all smiles on Christmas Day, according to the video post.

Palin, who’s heard laughing and talking behind the camera throughout much of the video, showed the family gathered around the living room, laughing and playing “Heads Up!” together on their phones.

The video also shows Palin cradling and kissing her newborn grandbabies, as well as dancing and baking cookies with her children and grandchildren.

During that same November podcast interview with Dr. Dobson, Palin opened up about the importance of her Christian faith during tough times — from losing the 2008 election to her pending divorce.

“So many of these things that God brings us through are to be able to empathize and sympathize and do something about the issues, the challenges,” Sarah told Dobson. “I keep seeing God keeps doing the old, ‘Sarah, are you going to walk the walk or you just going to talk the talk?’ And it’s kind of been one thing after another where it’s like, ‘Okay, give me another one and we’ll walk that walk too, Lord.’ “