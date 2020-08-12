Sarah Palin's Advice to Joe Biden's Vice Presidential Pick Kamala Harris: 'Trust No One New'

"Congrats to the democrat VP pick ," Palin wrote on Instagram. "Climb upon Geraldine Ferraro’s and my shoulders, and from the most amazing view in your life consider lessons we learned"

Former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin has some words of wisdom to Joe Biden's running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket, Sen. Kamala Harris.

Palin, the former governor of Alaska, congratulated Harris, 55, in an Instagram post on Tuesday and shared some advice to the California prosecutor-turned-lawmaker that she learned during her own vice presidential run alongside Sen. John McCain in 2008.

"Congrats to the democrat VP pick 🇺🇸," Palin, 56, wrote. "Climb upon Geraldine Ferraro’s and my shoulders, and from the most amazing view in your life consider lessons we learned."

Palin and the late Ferraro, who was the Democratic vice presidential nominee in 1984, were the only women in U.S. history to be tapped as running mates picks before Harris' announcement on Tuesday. (Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is the only woman to ever be nominated for president by a major party.)

Among Palin's advice for Harris included to "trust no one new" and to "fight mightily to keep your own team with you" — a reference to the turbulence behind the scenes of McCain's 2008 campaign once Palin was picked.

"Don’t get muzzled," Palin added, advising Harris to "connect with media and voters in your own unique way."

"Some yahoos running campaigns will suffocate you with their own self-centered agenda so remember YOU were chosen for who YOU are," she said. "So stay connected with America as you smile and ignore deceptive 'handlers' trying to change you."

Palin also recalled participating in orchestrated campaign stops in 2008, which she described as "bizarre," but admitted that her team made them the "second most fun thing"

But what Palin said she enjoyed most on the campaign trail was the ability meet the voters face-to-face. "Every single handshake and holler and hug and smile melted my heart, energized my soul, and gave me the utmost hope in the greatest country on earth!"

"The ropeline is often the only way to literally touch those whom you wish to serve," she wrote, "so be sincere in looking in their eyes, understanding why they’re there, never forgetting they represent the innumerable Americans putting their trust in you to serve for the right reasons. It’s who and what they represent that is all that matters!"

At the end of her post, Palin told Harris not to "forget the women who came before you," before sharing her last piece of advice: "Have fun!"

"This IS the greatest country in the world and hopefully you’ll be blessed beyond belief, like I was, with meeting new people from all walks of life and see just how great it is," Palin wrote.

After Biden, 77, announced Harris as his running-mate on Tuesday, she received an outpouring of support from other Democratic politicians as well as celebrities and her own family. (President Donald Trump's campaign was quick to attack her and she drew criticism from some progressive corners as well.)

Former President Barack Obama praised her pick, writing on Twitter: "By choosing Senator Kamala Harris as America’s next vice president, he’s underscored his own judgment and character."

"I've known Senator Harris for a long time," he added. "She is more than prepared for the job."

Harris is the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent on either major party's presidential ticket.