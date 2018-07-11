Sarah Palin Isn't the Only One: Dick Cheney, Bernie Sanders Also Got Duped by Sacha Baron Cohen

Sarah Palin, who is enraged that Sacha Baron Cohen “duped” her on his new show, is apparently not the only politician who’s fallen prey to the comedian’s humor. Former Vice President Dick Cheney and Senator Bernie Sanders are reportedly among those featured in a series of undercover interviews the comedian did for his upcoming show, Who Is America? — set to premiere on Showtime July 15.

Drudge Report chief Matt Drudge took to Twitter on Monday to report that Bernie Sanders, Ted Koppel, Howard Dean and others are to be featured on Cohen’s series.

The July 8 preview of the politically charged show features a voice asking, “Dick Cheney, is it possible to sign my waterboard kit?” The teaser then pans to the former vice president appearing to sign the plastic object.

“Sure. That’s a first. That’s the first time I ever signed a waterboard,” Cheney remarked.

Sacha Baron Cohen at it again! This time for CBS/SHOWTIME. Lots of tricks played. Both Republicans and Democrats are getting caught up in the madness. Sacha has finked Cheney, Palin, Howard Dean, Alberto Gonzales, Bernie, Trent Lott, Patraeus, Ted Koppel, and more… BEWARE! — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) July 9, 2018

A rep for Sanders did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Bernie Sanders (left) and Sacha Baron Cohen Alexander Tamargo/Getty; Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Former congressman and current radio host Joe Walsh revealed in a series of tweets on Tuesday that he was also “duped” by Cohen. He wrote that producers flew him to Washington, D.C., for what they claimed was an interview about Israel’s then-upcoming 70th birthday celebration. He then described the “strangest” interview of his life.

I was rushed to the studio, production was a mess, I sat down and we started talking pro-Israel stuff, Israeli defense, and then out of left field the interviewer starts talking about how children should defend themselves against terrorist attacks. #BoycottShowtime pic.twitter.com/kdwA0h9VyR — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

I understand Israel handles security very differently than how America handles security – interviewer showed several articles involving children stopping terrorists – stuff like that. They had me read off a teleprompter – I stopped and questioned their direction. #boycottShowtime — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

And just like that producers rushed me out of the studio as an apparent fight broke out. Strangest interview of my life – don't think they spoofed me very much – but I did get this award, thanks @showtime. #boycottShowtime pic.twitter.com/yTZcxTww6O — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

In one tweet, Walsh said he “totally believed” Palin’s earlier account of her experience on Cohen’s show, which she shared in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday.

I totally believe @SarahPalinUSA's account of the @SachaBaronCohen incident. Dressing up as a wounded veteran is absolutely stolen valor, his tactics are disguisting – I know cause I too was duped. Here is what happened…#BoycottShowtime — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 11, 2018

The former Alaska governor and Republican vice-presidential candidate wrote, “Yup — we were duped. Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now? I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime.”

Sarah Palin and Sacha Baron Cohen Larry Busacca/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty

Palin said that she and one of her daughters, whom she did not name, were asked to travel across the country for the interview, where she claimed Cohen had “heavily disguised himself as a disabled U.S. Veteran, fake wheelchair and all.” A source close to Palin tells PEOPLE that it was her daughter Piper who was with her for the interview.

Palin went on to challenge Cohen, CBS and Showtime to donate all proceeds from the show to a charity “that actually respects and supports American Vets.”

Palin also claimed that the show’s production team purposely dropped off her and her daughter at the wrong Washington, D.C., airport after the interview in an effort to make them miss their flight home.

A rep for Cohen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Showtime had no comment when contacted by The Hollywood Reporter.