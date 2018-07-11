Sarah Palin Tells Sacha Baron Cohen After 'Dupe': 'My Daughter Thinks You’re a Piece of S--t'

Sarah Palin and her daughter had a few choice words for Sacha Baron Cohen after the former Republican vice-presidential candidate claimed the comedian “duped” the pair into an interview by posing as a disabled U.S. veteran.

“By the way, my daughter thinks you’re a piece of ****, Sacha. Every honorable American Vet should feel the same,” Palin fumed in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

In her lengthy post, the former Alaska governor described how Cohen tricked her and her daughter into appearing on his upcoming Showtime series, Who Is America? Palin did not say which of her daughters tagged along for the interview, but a source close to the Palins tells PEOPLE that it was Piper, 17.

The source adds that the interview was booked through a speaker’s bureau that was working with the former Alaska governor at the time. “The request was very sophisticated and looked legit,” the source tells PEOPLE.

Palin wrote in her post, “Yup — we were duped. Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now? I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime.”

Palin added that she and her daughter were asked to travel across the country for the interview, where she claimed Cohen had “heavily disguised himself as a disabled US Veteran, fake wheelchair and all.”

Palin also claimed that the show’s production team purposely dropped off her and her daughter at the wrong Washington, D.C. airport after the interview in an effort to make them miss their flight home to Alaska. According to the Daily Mail, Piper ended up missing school as a result.

A rep for Cohen did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Showtime had no comment when contacted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Palin said she initially believed that the interview was a ” ‘legit opportunity’ to honor American Vets and contribute to a ‘legit Showtime historical documentary.’ ”

“Out of respect for what I was led to believe would be a thoughtful discussion with someone who had served in uniform, I sat through a long ‘interview’ full of Hollywoodism’s disrespect and sarcasm — but finally had enough and literally, physically removed my mic and walked out, much to Cohen’s chagrin,” Palin continued in her Facebook post. “The disrespect of our U.S. military and middle-class Americans via Cohen’s foreign commentaries under the guise of interview questions was perverse.”

Palin went on to challenge Cohen, CBS and Showtime to donate all proceeds from the show to a charity “that actually respects and supports American Vets.”

“Mock politicians and innocent public personalities all you want, if that lets you sleep at night, but HOW DARE YOU mock those who have fought and served our country,” she wrote, adding, “Truly sick.”

Palin’s post comes five days ahead of the July 15 premiere date for Who Is America?

The Hill reported that Drudge Report chief Matt Drudge tweeted a warning about Cohen’s antics on Monday, one day after the comedian released a trailer that appeared to show former Vice President Dick Cheney signing a “waterboard kit.”

“Sacha Baron Cohen at it again!” Drudge said. “This time for CBS/SHOWTIME. Lots of tricks played. Both Republicans and Democrats are getting caught up in the madness. Sacha has finked Cheney, Palin, Howard Dean, Alberto Gonzales, Bernie, Trent Lott, Patraeus, Ted Koppel, and more… BEWARE!”

The teaser for Cohen’s new show begins by saying: “Imagine if Sacha Baron Cohen had been undercover secretly filming a new show for a year.”

Then a voice is heard asking, “Dick Cheney, is it possible to sign my waterboard kit?”

The clip then shows the former vice president appearing to sign a plastic jug and saying, “Sure. That’s a first. That’s the first time I ever signed a waterboard.”