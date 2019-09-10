Sarah and Todd Palin's Relationship Through the Years: From Early Romance to Alaska's First Family & Beyond
From left: A throwback photo of Sarah and Todd Palin shared by daughter Bristol in a 2015 blog post. Sarah and Todd met as high school seniors in Wasilla, Alaska, and eloped in 1988, ultimately raising five children.
From left: Sarah and Todd Palin listen to the state’s revenue commissioner in Anchorage, Alaska.
From left: Sarah and Todd Palin at their home in Wasilla in October 2006. She was elected governor that year.
From left: Sarah and Todd Palin speak with reporters in Wasilla after casting their votes in the 2008 presidential election.
From left: Sarah Palin holds her son Trig during an interview with Barbara Walters and Todd Palin in November 2009.
From left: Sarah and Todd Palin at TIME’s 100 Most Influential People gala in New York City in May 2010.
From left: Todd and Sarah Palin at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, in 2011.
From left: Todd and Sarah talk before she appears on Sean Hannity’s show during the Iowa State Fair in August 2011.
From left: Todd and Sarah Palin in August 2012 doing press for NBC’s competition series Stars Earn Stripes, on which Todd was appearing. The Palins remade themselves as TV stars after Sarah left political office.
From left: Sarah and Todd Palin in October 2017.
