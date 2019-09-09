Sarah Palin's Husband Todd Files for Divorce After 31 Years of Marriage: Reports

Image zoom From left: Sarah and Todd Palin in 2010 Kevin Mazur/Getty

It looks like former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and Todd Palin are splitting up after more than three decades of marriage.

According to court filings first spotted by the Alaskan media, 55-year-old Todd filed for divorce from Sarah, also 55, on Friday.

He cited “incompatibility of temperament between the parties such that they find it impossible to live together as husband and wife,” the Anchorage Daily News reports.

The divorce proceeding, which has been reviewed by PEOPLE, lists the plaintiff and defendant only by their initials — T.M.P. and S.L.P. Todd’s middle name is Mitchell; Sarah’s is Louise.

The listed birthdates for both parties also match the Palins, and the filing obtained by the Daily News list their same marriage date and the birthdate for their son Trig.

Todd is seeking joint custody of Trigg, according to the Daily News.

A listed attorney for Todd didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment; neither he nor Sarah immediately returned messages.

The two eloped in 1988 and have five children together.

Sarah, elected as governor in 2006, left office three years later after joining Sen. John McCain‘s ticket as vice president in his bid for the presidency. She later became a reality TV star.

