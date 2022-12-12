See Freed Russian Prisoner Sarah Krivanek Reunite with Loved Ones at U.S. Airport

Krivanek's first weekend back in the States included hugs, shopping, Mexican food and a real bed that felt like being "wrapped in clouds"

By Juliet Butler
Published on December 12, 2022 01:34 PM
Sarah Krivanek reunion
Photo: Anita Martinez

When Sarah Krivanek set foot on U.S. soil for the first time in years — and after nine months in a Russian penal colony — she dropped her baggage and ran through the airport to embrace loved ones, she tells PEOPLE.

She cried with joy in the arms of "Nannie," her stand-in mother, who surprised her by being at the airport to greet her alongside close friend Anita Martinez.

"She was wearing clothes she'd picked up in the prison and at the first rest stop on the way back to my home she changed and binned them," says Martinez.

Krivanek adds that it was a symbolic gesture to cast off "the filth from the hell hole I had spent one year in."

Sarah Krivanek reunion
From left: Anita Martinez, Sarah Krivanek, "Nannie". Anita Martinez

Krivanek recently spoke to PEOPLE at length about her traumatic time in what she called "Hell Camp," and what it meant to regain contact with the outside world recently.

She was only freed from confinement on Thursday, the same day that another American woman imprisoned in Russia, WNBA star Brittney Griner, also boarded a plane to the States.

At the next stop she ordered a Mexican dish — something she and Martinez had been talking about during her one-month detention in a deportation cell in Ryazan.

Sarah Krivanek reunion
Anita Martinez

She spent her first night back in America sleeping soundly in a bed that felt "like I was wrapped in clouds."

When she woke, she asked Martinez if she could take a shower. "It wasn't a Tuesday or a Saturday," she laughs — which are the days that inmates were taken to the bath house in the penal colony — "so it felt wrong."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Krivanek then accompanied Martinez to the grocery store and went clothes shopping before going to a barbecue with Martinez' son. "It was strange to be socializing," she said.

Of course, food and showers were not Krivanek's top priority, as exciting as they were. The first thing she did upon her return was call her children, who live in Colorado.

"This is where my joy lies," she says. Krivanek has four adult children and three grandchildren, whom she hasn't been able to keep up with for some time.

Related Articles
Sarah Krivanek, the American schoolteacher imprisoned in Russia
'Forgotten' American Sarah Krivanek Tells Her Story as She and Brittney Griner Are Freed from Russian Prison
Sarah Krivanek, Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Faces 'Psychological Warfare' in Russian Penal Colony, Says Former Prisoner Sarah Krivanek
US citizen arrested in Russia, Novi, USA - 01 Jan 2019
Paul Whelan, Imprisoned in Russia Since 2018, Is 'Disappointed' in U.S. Efforts to Secure His Release
Footage of Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap Released by Russia
Brittney Griner Seen Working in Russian Penal Colony in Newly-Released Footage
US' Women's National Basketball Association (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner (C), who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, is escorted before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022. - Lawyers for US basketball star Brittney Griner, who is standing trial in Russia on drug charges, said on July 26, 2022 they hoped she would receive a "lenient" sentence.
Brittney Griner's Lawyer Says There Were 'Positive Signs' Last Week the WNBA Star Would Be Swapped
Paul Whelan, Brittney Griner
Paul Whelan's Family Is 'Devastated' He Remains in Russia, but 'Glad' Brittney Griner Was Released
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 06: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Brittney Griner Plays Basketball for First Time Since Her Arrest: 'She's Doing Really, Really Well'
Brittney Griner gets out of a plane after landing at the JBSA-Kelly Field Annex runway on December 9, 2022 in San Antonio
Brittney Griner Lands in U.S. After Russian Prison Release: 'Welcome Home BG!'
Cherelle Griner (L), wife of Olympian and WNBA player Brittney Griner, speaks after U.S. President Joe Biden announced her release from Russian custody, at the White House on December 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. Griner was released as part of a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Biden was joined by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Says 'Today My Family Is Whole' After WNBA Star's Prison Release
US President Joe Biden, Paul Whelan
President Biden Says Administration Is 'Not Giving Up' on Bringing Paul Whelan Home After Griner's Release
Joe Biden; Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Is 'Safe' and 'on Her Way Home' After Russian Prison Release, Says President Biden
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury kisses her wife Cherelle Griner in the stands after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Playoffs semifinals to win the series at Michelob ULTRA Arena on October 8, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Brittney Griner's Wife Shares First Instagram Post After WNBA Star's Release From Russian Prison
Sarah Krivanek
PEOPLE Speaks Directly with Sarah Krivanek, American Woman Detained in Russia, as She Navigates Deportation
LeBron James, Brittney Griner, Steph Curry
NBA Stars LeBron James, Steph Curry, Dwyane Wade Cheer Brittney Griner's Release: 'It's a Great Day'
Sarah Krivanek
American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Wanted to Meet Everyone on Flight Home: 'Probably Spent 12 Hours Just Talking'