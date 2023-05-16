Olympic Gold-Medal Figure Skater Sarah Hughes Prepares 2024 Bid for U.S. Congress

Former U.S. Olympic figure skater Sarah Hughes is preparing to launch a bid to represent New York's 4th Congressional District in the House of Representatives.

City & State New York reports that 38-year-old Hughes, who won gold at the Salt Lake City Olympic Games in 2002, filed the necessary paperwork required to run for the Long Island district on Monday.

In launching a campaign, Hughes, a Democrat, would be looking to unseat Republican Rep. Anthony D'Esposito in a district that overwhelmingly voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Sarah Hughes. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

A campaign spokesperson confirmed the news to Newsday, saying in a statement: "Born and raised on Long Island, Sarah is concerned about where we're headed, whether it's rising prices, public safety and gun violence, or threats to women's health. She's putting the pieces into place to make an announcement in the next few weeks."

City & State, citing Hughes' LinkedIn, reports that the athlete is also an attorney who is currently pursuing graduate degrees in business and education at Stanford University.

Hughes formerly dated Anthony Giuliani — the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who ran for New York Governor as a Republican in 2021 — New York Magazine reported back in 2011.

Sarah Hughes. Tim De Waele/Getty

Hughes made history in 2002 when, at the age of 16, she shocked the figure skating world to win gold in the ladies' singles figure skating competition over her teammate Michelle Kwan, who was competing in her final Olympics and won the bronze.

Kwan currently serves as the U.S. ambassador to Belize.