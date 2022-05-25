Sarah Huckabee Sanders Wins GOP Nomination for Arkansas Governor

The Associated Press reported that the former White House press secretary will face off against Democratic nominee Chris Jones in November

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders secured the Republican nomination for Arkansas governor on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported, easily triumphing over her opponent in the race, former talk radio host Doc Washburn.

The outlet said Huckabee Sanders, 39 — along with her husband and three children — cast her ballot in Little Rock early Tuesday, telling reporters: "If [the Biden administration] continues to fail the way that they have and they continue to, I think, put states in a difficult position, then absolutely, we're going to call them out and we're going to continue to talk about that."

Sanders served as former President Donald Trump's White House press secretary until June 2019, previously taking over as deputy White House press secretary in January 2017, after Sean Spicer, Trump's first spokesperson as president, abruptly left.

She announced her bid for governor of Arkansas in January, with a video that drew heavily on her time in the former administration.

"Everything we love about America is at stake and with the radical left now in control of Washington, your governor is your last line of defense," Sanders said. "In fact, your governor must be on the front line. So today, I announced my candidacy for governor of Arkansas, and ask for your prayers and support."

Sanders briefly mentioned the attack on the U.S. Capitol building by a mob of Trump supporters in the video but did not touch on the former president's role in urging on the march on the Capitol, for which he was impeached an unprecedented second time before leaving office.

The daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee has raised a head-spinning amount of money so far in her campaign, with CBS News reporting she amassed more money in the first quarter than the $4.4 million that term-limited Gov. Asa Hutchinson raised throughout his entire 2014 race.

Former President Trump endorsed Sanders' bid for governor in January, issuing a statement in which he called her a "warrior who will always fight for the people of Arkansas and do what is right, not what is politically correct."