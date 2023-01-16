Sarah Huckabee Sanders Dodges Question on Endorsing Trump: 'My Focus Isn't On 2024'

Huckabee Sanders, who recently took office as the 47th governor of Arkansas and the state's first female governor, served as Trump's press secretary from 2017 to 2019

Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Sarah Huckabee Sanders and President Donald Trump in 2019. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she has a "great relationship" with Donald Trump — but she's stopping short of endorsing the former president for office in 2024, at least for now.

"My focus right now has been on 2022," Huckabee Sanders said when asked if she would endorse Trump in an interview with Fox News Sunday. "I love the President, have a great relationship with him. I know our country would be infinitely better off if he was in office right now instead of Joe Biden but right now my focus isn't 2024."

When pressed by host Shannon Bream on which candidate she might endorse for president in 2024, Huckabee Sanders remained tight-lipped.

"I'm not going to set an arbitrary timeline," Huckabee Sanders said. "I'm not really focused on that at all, but focused on what we can do to impact change and deliver on the promises that we made during the campaign season here in Arkansas."

Asked whether reports that she is "auditioning for vice president" — for either Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely rumored to be mulling a presidential run — are true, Sanders again demurred.

"I feel the pressure of delivering this legislative session. That's the only thing ... that I am focused on," Sanders told Bream. "I look forward to serving as governor of Arkansas for a full eight years if the people of Arkansas will give me that privilege and that opportunity."

Trump endorsed Sanders for her gubernatorial run, tweeting even before she announced — in June 2020 — that she "is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas — she would be fantastic."

Following her official announcement, Trump again offered his "Complete and Total Endorsement!" via a statement released by his political action committee.

The former president, who lost his bid for reelection in 2020, officially announced he would run for president again last year, saying in a speech delivered at his Mar-a-Lago club, "In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States."

Trump's early announcement came amid investigations into his conduct on Jan. 6, 2021 — when a mob of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on his behalf in an attempt to stop Joe Biden's election victory from being certified — and his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

