Sarah Huckabee Sanders Pushes Back Against Report That She's Leaving the White House: 'I Love My Job'

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is strongly pushing back against a new report that claims she is planning to leave her position before the end of the year.

According to a story posted Wednesday night by CBS News, White House sources told the outlet that both Sanders and principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah are expected to depart the administration. CBS News reported that Sanders told friends she would step down by year’s end.

In response, Sanders wrote on Twitter, “Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my ‘plans to leave the WH’ without even talking to me.”

She continued, “I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS.”

CBS said in a follow-up report that they reached out to both Sanders and Shah multiple times before publishing their report. However, CBS says they both declined to comment.

Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, was promoted to White House press secretary following the July 2017 resignation of Sean Spicer. She previously served as deputy press secretary.

The Trump administration has endured a high turnover rate with its staffers. Most recently, special assistant and communications aide Kelly Sadler stepped down three weeks after a making a joke about Sen. John McCain’s brain cancer.

The New York Times also reported over the weekend that other staffers are thinking about their own departures.

“Several high-profile aides, including John F. Kelly, the president’s chief of staff, and Joe Hagin, a deputy of Mr. Kelly’s, are said to be thinking about how much longer they can stay,” according to the report. “Last week, Mr. Kelly told visiting senators that the White House was ‘a miserable place to work,’ according to a person with direct knowledge of the comment.”